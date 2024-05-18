Other Sports

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round At PGA Championship

The start of Friday's second round in Kentucky was delayed due to a traffic incident outside the course

Scottie Scheffler in action during the first round at the PGA Championship.
World number one Scottie Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (More Golf News)

According to reports from ESPN, Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The start of Friday's second round in Kentucky was delayed due to a traffic incident outside the course.

Louisville Metro Police Department said a bus had struck and killed a pedestrian in the incident, which Scheffler was reportedly attempting to navigate to enter the course.

Pre-tournament favourite Scheffler carded a four-under-par 67 in the first round on Thursday, putting him five strokes behind early pacesetter Xander Schauffele. 

