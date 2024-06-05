Scottie Scheffler Still Troubled By PGA Championship Arrest Ahead Of Memorial Tournament

World number one Scottie Scheffler is still struggling to move past his arrest last month at the PGA Championship, despite charges being dropped. (More Golf News)
The American is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio, though the events at the last major remains on his mind.
Scheffler was arrested after play was delayed at Valhalla Golf Club due to a traffic incident outside the course, with one person left dead from the incident, which did not involve the golfer.
It later emerged the American had been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.
An American court dismissed Scheffler's charges just 12 days later but the incident continues to trouble him.
"I would say that I still wouldn't have 100 per cent moved past it," Scheffler said.
"Because now it's almost more appropriate for people to ask me about the situation and, to be honest with you, it's not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course.
"It's not something that I love talking about and it's something that I'm hoping to move past, but when the charges are dropped, that's kind of only the beginning of getting past it, if that makes sense.
"It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief because that's something that will always, I think, kind of stick with me. That mugshot I'm sure is not going anywhere any time soon."
Scheffler's attorney Steve Romines confirmed his client would not file a civil lawsuit after charges were dropped.
"I did not want to have to pursue legal action against Louisville because, at the end of the day, the people of Louisville are then going to have to pay for the mistakes of their police department and that just doesn't seem right," Scheffler said.
"So at no point did I ever want to sue them, but if it came there, I think my lawyer was more than prepared to use that as more of like a bargaining chip-type thing more than anything.
"I think sometimes in society people are expecting perfection out of everybody and just because somebody will make one mistake, people will crucify them for that and I've never really believed in that.
"I believe in forgiveness, I believe in grace and I try to give that out as much as possible because of how much grace I've been given."