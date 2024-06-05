Other Sports

Scottie Scheffler Still Troubled By PGA Championship Arrest Ahead Of Memorial Tournament

The American is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio, though the events at the last major remains on his mind

World number one Scottie Scheffler
info_icon

World number one Scottie Scheffler is still struggling to move past his arrest last month at the PGA Championship, despite charges being dropped. (More Golf News)

The American is preparing for the upcoming Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio, though the events at the last major remains on his mind.

Scheffler was arrested after play was delayed at Valhalla Golf Club due to a traffic incident outside the course, with one person left dead from the incident, which did not involve the golfer.

It later emerged the American had been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

An American court dismissed Scheffler's charges just 12 days later but the incident continues to trouble him.

"I would say that I still wouldn't have 100 per cent moved past it," Scheffler said. 

"Because now it's almost more appropriate for people to ask me about the situation and, to be honest with you, it's not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course.

"It's not something that I love talking about and it's something that I'm hoping to move past, but when the charges are dropped, that's kind of only the beginning of getting past it, if that makes sense.

"It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief because that's something that will always, I think, kind of stick with me. That mugshot I'm sure is not going anywhere any time soon."

Scheffler's attorney Steve Romines confirmed his client would not file a civil lawsuit after charges were dropped.

"I did not want to have to pursue legal action against Louisville because, at the end of the day, the people of Louisville are then going to have to pay for the mistakes of their police department and that just doesn't seem right," Scheffler said.

"So at no point did I ever want to sue them, but if it came there, I think my lawyer was more than prepared to use that as more of like a bargaining chip-type thing more than anything.

"I think sometimes in society people are expecting perfection out of everybody and just because somebody will make one mistake, people will crucify them for that and I've never really believed in that.

"I believe in forgiveness, I believe in grace and I try to give that out as much as possible because of how much grace I've been given."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  2. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  3. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  4. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  5. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: 'Tough' Decision Forces Struggling Novak Djokovic Out Of Roland Garros
  2. Scottie Scheffler Still Troubled By PGA Championship Arrest Ahead Of Memorial Tournament
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, French Open 2024: New World Number One Sails Into Roland Garros SFs
  4. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: First Abandoned Game - Only 10 Overs Played In 5 Hours Amidst Rain Delays
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Max O'Dowd Stars As NED Beat NEP By Six Wickets In Dallas
World News
  1. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  2. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  3. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  4. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  5. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights