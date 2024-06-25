Other Sports

Scottie Scheffler Breaks Multiple Records In Latest PGA Tour Triumph At Travelers Championship

The world number one beat Tom Kim in a dramatic finish at TPC River Highlands, having gone into the final round a shot behind his playing partner

Scottie Scheffler won the Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler became the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six times before July on the PGA Tour following his triumph at the Travelers Championship on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The world number one beat Tom Kim in a dramatic finish at TPC River Highlands, having gone into the final round a shot behind his playing partner. 

Scheffler would make five birdies in a bogey-free round to shoot 65, taking his total to 22 under alongside the South Korean, who was the overnight leader. 

Kim would force a play-off on the final hole after sinking a 10-foot birdie, only for play to be halted soon after when multiple protestors ran onto the 18th green. 

However, Scheffler would remain composed and made the par-winning putt after his opponent was unable to get up and down from the sand. 

The American's latest triumph follows wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, The Masters, RBC Heritage, and Memorial Tournament already this season. 

Scheffler also strengthened his position at the top of the world with another 66 points in the Official World Golf Rankings. 

The latest points for Scheffler mean he has now beaten Tiger Woods' long-standing record of 532 in the first six months of the year, something he set in 2000, a season he would go on to win nine times. 

Scheffler has now amassed 583 points in the first six months of 2024 and was pleased to pick up another PGA Tour title. 

"It has been a great season," Scheffler said. "I've been fortunate to come away with some wins, and it has been a lot of fun.

"Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, great champion and it was fun battling with him today."

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan next for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Rickie Fowler returns as defending champion at the Detroit Golf Club. 

