Saurav Ghosal Named World Premier Squash Sports Commissioner, Calls For Wider Access, Stronger Coaching

Saurav Ghosal called squash’s 2028 Olympics inclusion a landmark, stressing the need to grow access, coaching, and participation to build more champions. He said his role as Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash reflects the culmination of his journey

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Saurav Ghosal Named World Premier Squash Sports Commissioner Reaction Access Stronger coaching
Indian Squash player, Saurav Ghosal. (Photo: X|@Saurav Ghosal)
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  • Saurav Ghosal called squash’s 2028 Olympics inclusion a landmark, stressing access, coaching, and ecosystem growth

  • As Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash, he sees the role as the culmination of his career

  • He highlighted that greater participation increases the chances of producing top champions

Former India No. 1 Saurav Ghosal termed squash's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics a watershed moment and emphasised the need to expand access, improve coaching, and strengthen the ecosystem to sustain the sport's growth.

Recently appointed Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash, Ghosal said the role is a culmination of his journey in the sport.

"I played professional squash and for India for more than 20 years... it's been a blessing. This phase is a coming together of all those experiences and I'm excited to hopefully make a contribution at the global level and democratise the sport," he said.

"I've always viewed pressure situations as opportunities... this is an opportunity to do something substantial in the sport," he added.

On India's rise in squash, Ghosal underlined the importance of participation.

"Strength lies in numbers... if you have more players playing, the probability is that you will produce champions," he said.

"The upward trajectory is very heartening... and this is an attempt to democratise the sport, get more kids, more people and recreational players involved because the entire ecosystem has to be involved," he added.

He also highlighted the role of exposure and opportunity.

"There are so many players who haven't had the financial backing or the right guidance. This can give them a window to showcase their talent on the world stage," he said.

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India currently has multiple players in the top-50, including teenager Anahat Singh.

"It's great that we have four boys in the top-50… we also have Anahat in the top-20. Success breeds success and that will help the overall ecosystem," Ghosal said.

"She has everything going for her — talent, mentality, support... if she continues the way she is, there's no reason she cannot be a mainstay in the top-10," he added.

"I don't want to put undue pressure on her, she's still 18 and needs to enjoy this time," he said.

On squash's Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, Ghosal said it marks a defining moment.

"It's a watershed moment, not just for Indian squash but globally, the Olympics is the biggest platform and the epitome of sporting excellence," he said.

"It's only befitting that squash gets the chance to showcase its athletic excellence on the biggest stage... and I'm sure it will be a very entertaining show,' he added.

"I really hope we have Indians making a dent in that 16-player draw, that's what everyone is gunning towards," he said.

On pathways to the Olympics, he pointed to the Asian Games and called it an opportunity for the players to book their spots.

"The winner (at Asian Games) will be the first confirmed spot. Winning gold is not easy, no Indian has done it before, but it is definitely within reach.

"The idea is not just to qualify but to put yourself in a position to be a realistic medal contender," he said.

Despite progress, Ghosal highlighted structural gaps in Indian squash.

"You can't train in India 365 days at the highest level... even the top players train abroad because the quality of the highest echelon of coaches is not there in India today.

"That is something we need to work towards... getting people from abroad and having Indian coaches work with them so they understand what it takes at the highest level," he said.

Drawing comparisons with other top squash playing nations, he said: "If you look at Egypt, most players train at home, you have top players training together and pushing each other constantly."

He also stressed the need to expand grassroots access for the sport to become bigger in the country.

"It has been a slightly elitist sport... access to courts has not been easy, though that is slowly changing.

"Junior programmes and more tournaments have helped... kids see it, get into the competitive feeling and play more.

"To really explode in numbers, taking it into schools is important, and using digital platforms to reach players even in far-flung areas.

"Getting it on TV is extremely important... it gives kids that aspirational value to take up the sport," he said.

On the format and innovation in World Premier Squash, which uses AI enabled qualification pathways, he said it will be "extremely different" from traditional squash.

"Short, sharp and entertaining, and as inclusive as possible across age groups.

"There are so many players who are extremely talented but may not travel... this gives them a chance to qualify from wherever they are," he said.

"All you need is a phone and the app, and you could be on a global leaderboard and even stand on the same court as the top players," he added.

"It's about bridging the gap between the professional tour, juniors and recreational players... a 360-degree effort to elevate the sport," he said.

Asked about India's maiden Squash World Cup triumph, Ghosal said it was a step forward but bigger goals remain.

"It's a good achievement, but there are bigger things to win. The Olympics is the epitome and players now have the opportunity to do something substantial there," he said.

Ghosal stressed that collective effort will be key going forward.

"We are talking about five players today, we need to aim for hundreds. If all stakeholders work together over the next five to 10 years, there's no reason why we can't get there," he said.

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