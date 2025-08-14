Rory Mcilroy: Being A Playing Ryder Cup Captain Is Not Possible

McIlroy on Ryder Cup captain chance: The 36-year-old has already qualified for Team Europe, which will be led by Luke Donald, with the United States captained by Keegan Bradley

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Northern Irelands Rory McIlroy
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rory McIlroy would not be able to be a playing captain at the upcoming Ryder Cup

  • "I've turned it down," McIlroy said ahead of this weekend's BMW Championship in Maryland

  • Ryder Cup 2025 will take place at Bethpage Black in New York at the end of September

Rory McIlroy has said he does not think that it is possible to be a playing captain for the Ryder Cup, while also rejecting the idea of being a future one.

McIlroy will spearhead the European challenge at this year's event, which will take place at Bethpage Black in New York at the end of September. 

The 36-year-old has already qualified for Team Europe, which will be led by Luke Donald, with the United States captained by Keegan Bradley. 

Tiger Woods turned down the role, with world number 12 Bradley selected last July, though after a strong run of form in 2025, he sits 10th in the American rankings. 

If Bradley finishes in the top six after this week's tournament, he'll automatically qualify, with the other six spots made up of wildcards picked by the captain. 

Bradley could use one of his six captain's choices on himself. He previously said he would choose himself only if "I feel like I'm going to help the team."

But McIlroy does not believe it is possible to combine the roles of playing in the competition as well as overseeing the duties of being a captain. 

"I've been asked to do that, and I've turned it down," McIlroy said ahead of this weekend's BMW Championship in Maryland. 

"The idea of me being a playing captain sometime soon has come up, and I've shot it down straight away. I don't think you can do it."

There has not been a Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer led the U.S. team to a 23-9 rout over the Europeans at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in 1963.

McIlroy thinks the growth of the event in the decades since means it "would be a very difficult position to be in".

"There's a lot of things that people don't see that the captain does the week of the Ryder Cup, especially now that the Ryder Cup has become so big," McIlroy added.

"The captain isn't going to be on the course all day, so the captain is only going to be able to play one session on Friday, one session on Saturday.

"Would you not rather have the flexibility to go twice if he's playing well? There's just a lot of different things that go into it.

"That's why, and it's just my opinion, I think it would be very difficult to do."

McIlroy played with Bradley for two rounds of the Travelers Championship in June, a tournament the American won by a stroke over Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

Bradley has also managed nine top-20 finishes in 2025, with McIlroy lauding his recent efforts, saying: "I definitely think he's one of the 12 best American players right now. 

"That's why everyone is so interested, and it's such a compelling case. I'm just as interested as everyone else to see how it all plays out."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son