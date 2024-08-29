Paris Paralympics 2024 Kicks Off With Historic Opening Ceremony

The 17th edition of the Paralympic Games opened with a historic and groundbreaking ceremony in Paris on Wednesday. For the first time, the Paralympic opening event took place not within a stadium but along the iconic Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde. (More Sports News)
The ceremony saw an impressive parade of international delegations moving through the Champs-Elysees to the Place de la Concorde. Volunteers welcomed the para-athletes with lively dances, setting an exuberant tone for the festivities.
Canadian pianist Chilly Gonzales kicked off the cultural celebrations with a performance alongside 140 dancers and performers. French para-swimmer Theo Curin added a unique touch by arriving at the Place de la Concorde in a Phrygian Taxi, symbolically welcoming French athletes to the Games.
The parade of nations began with Afghanistan and South Africa and continued in the French alphabetical order, featuring 168 delegations. The athletes marched from the base of the Champs-Elysees to the Place de la Concorde, energized by the beats of French DJ Myd.
In a moving tribute to French music, Christine and the Queens performed a reimagined version of Edith Piaf’s iconic song "Non, je ne regrette rien."
India made a strong showing with its largest-ever Paralympic contingent of 84 athletes, led by flag-bearers Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav. The Indian team includes 38 women and 46 men, marking a significant presence at the Games. Bangladesh, making a return after a 16-year absence since the Beijing 2008 Paralympics, was also a notable participant.
The ceremony's music, composed by Victor Le Masne, featured a track titled 'Sportography'. The composition combined organic sports sounds with dynamic drum rhythms, encapsulating the essence of athleticism and incorporating authentic elements such as the sound of shoes and the breath of athletes.
Creative director Thomas Jolly, who also orchestrated the Olympic opening ceremony, sought to challenge and reshape societal perceptions of disability through this event. He hoped the ceremony would serve as a turning point in societal attitudes, drawing a parallel with the French Revolution’s impact on society.
“When we beheaded the king and queen here, it changed society once. Perhaps this ceremony will be the second time we alter society,” Jolly remarked.