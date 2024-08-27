Paris Paralympics 2024: Guides And Assistants - Who Are They - Know The Unsung Heroes Of Para Games

Reaching the Summer Games is not a single-person job; it's a collaborative effort involving many individuals, from coaches to support staff. These supporters, however, become guides and assistants to the Para athletes, playing an important role. They are the unsung heroes behind what makes or will make inspirational performances by athletes during the Paralympics and other great sports events. (More Sports News)
The Paris Paralympics 2024 will be a stage for some great performances and these people will no doubt contribute in no small measure to those achievements.
That is also one of the reasons the support staff in the Indian contingent in the Paralympics at Paris will be big owing to the large number of guides and assistants who attend to the special needs of the athletes. These 95 officials will be attached with the 84-member Indian team so that the athletes receive all care and assistance.
They are not mere support staff but train, think and strategize just like the athletes. On the running track, in the swimming pool, on the velodrome, down the ski slopes and even on the court where boccia is played, they are shoulder to shoulder with their partners.
This "army" outside is proof that it can be done through collaboration and the strength of the human spirit to overcome even limitations.
Who Are The Guides And Assistants At Paralympics?
Guides and assistants are some of the most important supporting personnel who work closely with the Paralympians by giving very vital guidance, assistance, and support that aids in performance.
Guides and assistants vary significantly depending on the specific sport.
Examples include guiding from the touchline in para-swimming, para-archery, and blind football. Along with all of these, there is also the tandem cycling whereby cyclists can be sighted-they usually are sighted-to pedal the front wheel as their visually impaired counterparts pedal the rear wheel.
Running guides accompany visually impaired runners, while tappers provide tactile feedback in sports like table tennis, badminton and swimming.
The guides and assistants are usually family members, friends, volunteers, or trained individuals who take part in sporting events to support para athletes. They provide the necessary advice, assistance, and support that puts the para athletes in the right frame to compete.
Do These Guides And Assistants Get An Paralympic Medal?
Sometimes unsung, guides and assistants-unsung heroes in Para Sport-began to be properly recognized with the London 2012 Paralympic Games, where their committed effort was competitively rewarded with medals, making the podium a shared celebration.
Since London 2012, guides in both para athletics and para triathlon, and pilots in both para cycling and para triathlon, have also received medals.
Sheetal Devi And Romica Sharma
One of the most notable examples of an escort in para archery is Romica Sharma. A compound archer herself, Romica has been a steadfast supporter of Sheetal Devi, India's leading para archery medal hope, especially during international competitions.
While Sheetal focuses on her performance, Romica quietly ensures everything runs smoothly behind the scenes. Although her involvement in the Paris contingent remains unconfirmed, her unwavering support is a constant presence in Sheetal's journey.