Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Guides And Assistants - Who Are They - Know The Unsung Heroes Of Para Games

Paris Paralympics 2024: Guides, Supporters, Assistants, Escorts these are some names that work along with the athletes in the para games, they are significant part of the para sports ecosystem

Paris-Paralympics-AP-Photo
Paris Paralympics are scheduled from 28 Aug to 8 Sept in 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

Reaching the Summer Games is not a single-person job; it's a collaborative effort involving many individuals, from coaches to support staff. These supporters, however, become guides and assistants to the Para athletes, playing an important role. They are the unsung heroes behind what makes or will make inspirational performances by athletes during the Paralympics and other great sports events. (More Sports News)

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will be a stage for some great performances and these people will no doubt contribute in no small measure to those achievements.

That is also one of the reasons the support staff in the Indian contingent in the Paralympics at Paris will be big owing to the large number of guides and assistants who attend to the special needs of the athletes. These 95 officials will be attached with the 84-member Indian team so that the athletes receive all care and assistance.

They are not mere support staff but train, think and strategize just like the athletes. On the running track, in the swimming pool, on the velodrome, down the ski slopes and even on the court where boccia is played, they are shoulder to shoulder with their partners.

This "army" outside is proof that it can be done through collaboration and the strength of the human spirit to overcome even limitations.

Who Are The Guides And Assistants At Paralympics?

Guides and assistants are some of the most important supporting personnel who work closely with the Paralympians by giving very vital guidance, assistance, and support that aids in performance.

Guides and assistants vary significantly depending on the specific sport.

Examples include guiding from the touchline in para-swimming, para-archery, and blind football. Along with all of these, there is also the tandem cycling whereby cyclists can be sighted-they usually are sighted-to pedal the front wheel as their visually impaired counterparts pedal the rear wheel.

Paralympics 2024. - AP/Aurelien Morissard
Paris Paralympics All You Need To Know: Start Date, Sports, Full Schedule, Nations Participating

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Running guides accompany visually impaired runners, while tappers provide tactile feedback in sports like table tennis, badminton and swimming.

The guides and assistants are usually family members, friends, volunteers, or trained individuals who take part in sporting events to support para athletes. They provide the necessary advice, assistance, and support that puts the para athletes in the right frame to compete.

Do These Guides And Assistants Get An Paralympic Medal?

Sometimes unsung, guides and assistants-unsung heroes in Para Sport-began to be properly recognized with the London 2012 Paralympic Games, where their committed effort was competitively rewarded with medals, making the podium a shared celebration.

Since London 2012, guides in both para athletics and para triathlon, and pilots in both para cycling and para triathlon, have also received medals.

Sheetal Devi And Romica Sharma

One of the most notable examples of an escort in para archery is Romica Sharma. A compound archer herself, Romica has been a steadfast supporter of Sheetal Devi, India's leading para archery medal hope, especially during international competitions.

While Sheetal focuses on her performance, Romica quietly ensures everything runs smoothly behind the scenes. Although her involvement in the Paris contingent remains unconfirmed, her unwavering support is a constant presence in Sheetal's journey.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back
  2. Shakib Al Hasan To Continue Playing For Bangladesh Until Proven Guilty In Murder Case
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Olly Stone Set To Make First Test Appearance Since 2021
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes India Will Break Final Barrier
  5. Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman
Football News
  1. Atalanta Sign Rui Patricio, Juan Musso Joins Atletico On Loan
  2. Mikel Merino Makes Arsenal Switch From Real Sociedad
  3. Wojciech Szczesny Announces Retirement Following Juventus Exit
  4. UEFA Champions League New Format Explained: More Teams, More Games, More Prize Money
  5. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Highlights: MBSG Complete Comeback To Book Finals Spot On Penalties
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi HC Passes Order Against ‘Deceptively Similar’ Product As Boroline, Declares It ‘Well-known Trademark’
  2. Maratha Activist Jarange Warns Govt, Issues Sep 30 Deadline For Resolution Of Farmers’ Issues
  3. 'All Because Of Politics': BRS K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months | WATCH
  4. Delhi: Money Generated From Excise ‘Scam’ Was Spent As Per Kejriwal’s Wishes In Goa, CBI Tells Court
  5. No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  3. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  4. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
World News
  1. Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them
  2. A Syrian Journalist Who Reports For Int'l Agencies Is Arrested By Turkish-backed Authorities
  3. iPhone 16 Is Coming Soon ── What We Know About Apple Event 2024
  4. Israel Rescues 52-Year-Old Qaid Farhan Alkadi From Gaza, 110 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity
  5. Russia-France Ties Hit 'All Time Low' After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Foreign Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case Highlights: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day