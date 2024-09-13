Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: France Investigate Disappearance Of Two Congolese Para Athletes

Mireille Nganga — who recorded no mark in the seated javelin and shot put competitions — and Emmanuel Grace Mouambako were Congo's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games

Contingent of the Democratic Republic of Congo during the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony.
French judicial authorities are investigating the disappearance of two Paralympic athletes from Congo who recently competed in the Paris Games, the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Bobigny confirmed on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Prosecutors opened the investigation on Sept. 7, after members of the athletes' delegation warned authorities of their disappearance two days before.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that shot putter Mireille Nganga and Emmanuel Grace Mouambako, a visually impaired sprinter who was accompanied by a guide, went missing on Sept. 5, along with a third person.

The athletes' suitcases were also gone but their passports remained with the Congolese delegation, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not allowed to speak publicly about the case.

The Paralympic Committee of the Democratic Republic of Congo did not respond to requests for information from The Associated Press.

Nganga — who recorded no mark in the seated javelin and shot put competitions — and Mouambako were Congo's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, organizers said.

