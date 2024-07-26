Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Fans Start To Queue Up As Countdown Nears In Rainy Weather

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates:

Tejas Rane
26 July 2024
Members of the UAE security team patrol a square near the Louvre in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony. AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
For the first ever, the opening ceremony of the Olympics will not take place in a stadium but at the scenic River Seine in Paris. Athletes will be seen arriving via boat and cruise in the Seine River, and will pass the historic Paris landmarks that include the he Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the Louvre. The likes of Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are rumoured to be performing at the opening ceremony. All eyes will be on the security as earlier in the day, some 'malicious attacks' took place in the French Railway network. Indian contingent will be led by the flagbearer Sharath Kamal. For all the live news and updates regarding the Opening Ceremony, you can get it right here
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: French PM Welcomes World Leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed several dozen of heads of state and government at the Elysee presidential palace Friday afternoon.

Macron’s office said the Elysee reception was “an opportunity for France to deliver a message of peace and tolerance as 10,500 athletes from around the world gather to take part in the world’s biggest event."

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: What Time Does The Ceremony Start?

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 7:30 pm local time. That would mean in India, fans will be able to watch the ceremony from 11 pm.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: IND Cricketers, PM Modi Wish Athletes

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Weather Update

France’s national weather service, Meteo France, is forecasting up to 12 millimeters (roughly half an inch) of rain in Paris during the opening ceremony.

Rain is expected to pick up around 6 p.m., roughly 90 minutes before athletes begin parading down the Seine River.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: People Start Queuing Up

People start queuing to enter the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France.
People start queuing to enter the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. AP/Andrew Medichini

Crowds are gathering around the various entry points along the River Seine as the opening ceremony countdown nears.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony. The Ceremony will be held on the River Seine instead of a stadium and will have many top dignitaries in attendance. There are still question marks around the artists performing at the Opening Ceremony, but we will find them out tonight. For all the live news and updates regarding the Opening Ceremony, you can get it right here

