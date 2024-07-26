Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Fans Start To Queue Up As Countdown Nears In Rainy Weather

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: French PM Welcomes World Leaders
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed several dozen of heads of state and government at the Elysee presidential palace Friday afternoon.
Macron’s office said the Elysee reception was “an opportunity for France to deliver a message of peace and tolerance as 10,500 athletes from around the world gather to take part in the world’s biggest event."
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: What Time Does The Ceremony Start?
The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 7:30 pm local time. That would mean in India, fans will be able to watch the ceremony from 11 pm.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Weather Update
France’s national weather service, Meteo France, is forecasting up to 12 millimeters (roughly half an inch) of rain in Paris during the opening ceremony.
Rain is expected to pick up around 6 p.m., roughly 90 minutes before athletes begin parading down the Seine River.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: People Start Queuing Up
Crowds are gathering around the various entry points along the River Seine as the opening ceremony countdown nears.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony. The Ceremony will be held on the River Seine instead of a stadium and will have many top dignitaries in attendance. There are still question marks around the artists performing at the Opening Ceremony, but we will find them out tonight. For all the live news and updates regarding the Opening Ceremony, you can get it right here