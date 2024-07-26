Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Fans Start To Queue Up As Countdown Nears In Rainy Weather

Members of the UAE security team patrol a square near the Louvre in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony. AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

For the first ever, the opening ceremony of the Olympics will not take place in a stadium but at the scenic River Seine in Paris. Athletes will be seen arriving via boat and cruise in the Seine River, and will pass the historic Paris landmarks that include the he Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the Louvre. The likes of Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are rumoured to be performing at the opening ceremony. All eyes will be on the security as earlier in the day, some 'malicious attacks' took place in the French Railway network. Indian contingent will be led by the flagbearer Sharath Kamal. For all the live news and updates regarding the Opening Ceremony, you can get it right here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2024, 09:05:48 pm IST Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: French PM Welcomes World Leaders French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed several dozen of heads of state and government at the Elysee presidential palace Friday afternoon. Macron’s office said the Elysee reception was “an opportunity for France to deliver a message of peace and tolerance as 10,500 athletes from around the world gather to take part in the world’s biggest event."

26 Jul 2024, 08:39:19 pm IST Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: What Time Does The Ceremony Start? The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 7:30 pm local time. That would mean in India, fans will be able to watch the ceremony from 11 pm. Read more about it HERE.

26 Jul 2024, 08:25:57 pm IST Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: IND Cricketers, PM Modi Wish Athletes #Cheer4Bharat✌️



As the world turns its eyes to #ParisOlympics2024, India stands united in support of Team India!💪



With 117 athletes participating across 16 disciplines, witness their extraordinary journey and cheer for our champions as they make history! 🇮🇳🏅 @YASMinistry… pic.twitter.com/hWZMNCuLF7 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 26, 2024

26 Jul 2024, 08:19:57 pm IST Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Weather Update France’s national weather service, Meteo France, is forecasting up to 12 millimeters (roughly half an inch) of rain in Paris during the opening ceremony. Rain is expected to pick up around 6 p.m., roughly 90 minutes before athletes begin parading down the Seine River.

26 Jul 2024, 07:56:07 pm IST Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: People Start Queuing Up People start queuing to enter the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. AP/Andrew Medichini Crowds are gathering around the various entry points along the River Seine as the opening ceremony countdown nears.