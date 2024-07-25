Paris Games 2024: Meet Olympic Phryge, The Mascot Embodying French Spirit

The highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to ignite the City of Light with a dazzling opening ceremony on the banks of the river Seine on Friday. And one symbol is expected to be as ubiquitous as the athletes themselves - the Olympic Phryge. (More Sports News)
This unique mascot, inspired by the iconic red Phrygian cap of the French Revolution, is set to become the face of the Games. Representing freedom and the spirit of the French Republic, the Olympic Phryge is expected to be seen in the hands of countless fans cheering on their favourite athletes.
"The mascot is a crucial element in creating a festive atmosphere at the Olympics," said a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee. "It embodies the exuberant spirit of the event."
The motto of the Olympic Phryge and Paralympic Phryge is: “Alone we go faster, but together we go further,” representing how the mascots, and the people of the world, can make each other better by working side-by-side.
The design was created by the Paris 2024 design team. As Paris 2024’s vision is to demonstrate that sport can change lives, the mascots will be playing a major role by leading a revolution through sport.
The Olympic Phryge is decked out in blue, white and red - the colours of France’s famed tricolour flag - with the golden Paris 2024 logo emblazoned across its chest.
The Olympic Games 2024 will be played for two weeks in Paris. The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, 11 August, 2024.