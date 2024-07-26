Paris Olympic Games 2024: Brazil Football Legend Zico Robbed In Taxi

Zico was in Paris as part of Brazil’s Olympic delegation and had just left his hotel and was en route to an event when the robbery took place. According to the reports from Le Parisien, the legendary footballer was carrying a briefcase containing a diamond necklace, cash, and a luxury Rolex watch. During the taxi ride, an individual distracted the driver while an accomplice approached the rear of the vehicle and swiftly made off with the briefcase.