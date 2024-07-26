Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Brazil Football Legend Zico Robbed In Taxi

Zico’s ordeal is not an isolated case. The Argentina national football team also reported a robbery incident at their Olympic training base. Javier Mascherano, Argentina’s head coach, expressed his frustration following the robbery, which occurred before their match against Morocco

zico brazilian football player X
Zico has made 71 appearances for Brazil in international matches and has 48 goals. Photo: X/ @futebol_info
Brazilian football icon Zico has fallen victim to a sophisticated distraction theft in the French capital just hours before the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The theft, which resulted in the loss of £420,000 worth of jewels and banknotes, occurred on Friday while the 71-year-old was travelling in a taxi. (More Sports News)

Zico was in Paris as part of Brazil’s Olympic delegation and had just left his hotel and was en route to an event when the robbery took place. According to the reports from Le Parisien, the legendary footballer was carrying a briefcase containing a diamond necklace, cash, and a luxury Rolex watch. During the taxi ride, an individual distracted the driver while an accomplice approached the rear of the vehicle and swiftly made off with the briefcase.

The incident, which unfolded in the heart of the Olympic host city, displays ongoing concerns over security as Paris prepares to welcome more than 11.5 million tourists for the Games. The French police have launched an investigation, with the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry tasked with identifying and apprehending the culprits.

Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Paris Olympic Games 2024: International Stars Arrive For Opening Ceremony - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"They went into training and they robbed us, in the Olympic Games," Mascherano stated, adding that the incident had been kept quiet initially to avoid further disruption. The team filed a police complaint after their match against Morocco.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will take place on Friday evening. - Photo: X/ @ABC
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Where The 'Train Attacks' Took Place - Explained

BY Jagdish Yadav

Zico’s loss is particularly poignant given his status as a football icon. The Brazilian legend, who earned fame with Flamengo, winning multiple titles including four Brazilian top-flight championships and the Intercontinental Cup, had travelled to France to support his nation’s athletes.

Zico also enjoyed a successful stint in Italy with Udinese before concluding his playing career in Japan and transitioning to a managerial role, where he coached several top European teams.

