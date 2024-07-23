Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lebron James Named Team USA's Male Flagbearer At Opening Ceremony

LeBron James has been named Team USA's male flagbearer for the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday. (More Basketball News)
A two-time gold medallist in 2008 and 2012, the NBA legend was selected by his fellow Olympians ahead of what will be his fourth Games in Paris.
James, who also won bronze in Athens 20 years ago, is the first men's basketball player to achieve the honour.
The 39-year-old will lead his 591 fellow Team USA athletes along the River Seine in what will be the first summer Olympic opening ceremony held outside the main stadium.
"It's an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage," James said, "especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together.
"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my team-mates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations."
Four-time NBA champion James, who is also the record points scorer in the league's history, will look to help Team USA to a fifth successive gold in the men's basketball - and 17th overall.
They begin their campaign against Serbia on Sunday while also playing South Sudan and Puerto Rico in Group C, with all their matches taking place at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.