Japan Women's Gymnastics Captain Out Of 2024 Paris Olympics For Smoking, Drinking

Miyata was to lead a five-member women's gymnastics contingent for Japan with all of them being teenager. It would have been the first Olympics for Miyata had she competed

Shoko Miyata-Japan-Gymnastics-Paris Olympics
Shoko Miyata Photo: Instagram Shoko Miyata
Japan women's artistic gymnastics team captain Shoko Miyata withdrew from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for violating the team's code of conduct by smoking and drinking alcohol. (More Sports News)

According to a Reuters report, Japanese Gymnastics Association officials said that investigation confirmed the violation from the 19-year-old gymnast including smoking and drinking alcohol.

Miyata was to lead a five-member women's gymnastics contingent for Japan with all of them being teenager. It would have been the first Olympics for Miyata had she competed.

South Paris Arena ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Trampoline Gymnastics At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch

BY Associated Press

"There were good years and bad years (on the road to Paris), but I'll make sure that this year definitely ends up being a good one," she had said when the teenager had booked her ticket to Paris.

With the teenager withdrawing, the Japanese gymnastics squad is now left with four members: Rina Kishi, Mana Okamura, Haruka Nakamura and Kohane Ushioku.

Japan are seeking to win a team medal at the Paris Games for the first time since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and hopes were high from both the men's and women's team.

Japanese Gymnastics Association president Tadashi Fujita apologised while announcing Miyata's withdrawal. "We apologise from the bottom of our hearts for this."

Miyata's personal coach, Mutsumi Harada said the young gymnast had been under extreme pressure to perform at the highest level but admitted that her conduct had been reckless.

"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," an emotional Miyata said. "I would implore people to understand that."

Artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympic Summer Games and will be held from July 27 to Aug 5.

The Paris Olympics 2024 begin from July 26 and go on till August 11.

