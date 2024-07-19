Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: A Super-Spreader Event For Dengue?

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is just over a week away from kick-off. However, with excitement rising through the roof, there is also concern of a potential health mishap that has started to pick up pace

Paris Olympic Games 2024 AP Photo
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
info_icon

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is just over a week away from kick-off. However, with excitement rising through the roof, there is also concern of a potential health mishap that has started to pick up pace. (More Sports News)

The Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020 were postponed until 2021 for reasons mankind would not want to talk about. It was bizarre. It was catastrophic.

Prior to the Tokyo Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there was also a bit of concern that Zika, that was being transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, could potentially lead to concerns regarding health, that includes microcephaly in new-borns. 

What is microcephaly?

It is a condition where an infant’s head is much smaller than it is expected. 

With just a week to go for the Paris games, officials are a little concerned that the games could turn out to be a super-spreader event for Dengue Fever. 

Dengue’s major symptoms include headache, fever, muscle, joint pain, and rashes - however, mostly the cases are mild. 

Not long ago, in September 2023, a few came down with the fever in Paris. With no travel clocked, and with the outbreak recorded around the northern parts, it showcased how the disease can be transmitted in and around northern Europe. 

The super-spreader concept in infection is not a new thing in town. “Typhoid Mary” was one of the famous super-spreaders, where one was an asymptomatic transmitter of typhoid, who infected over 100 people. 

To make things clear, it basically means that a small snatch could be responsible for the majority of the cases. 

With over ten million travelling to Paris, regular checks have started being carried out to know if there is presence of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the fever does impact the Olympic Games in Paris. But, the major concern being that the disease not only spreads around Paris but could be flown around the planet by asymptomatic athletes to tropical countries where the disease burgeons. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Hails 'Lucky Charm' Aaron Ramsdale After Windies Century
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
  2. India News LIVE: Vinay Kwatra Appointed Indian Ambassador To US; Row Over Nameplate Order In UP
  3. Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row
  4. Godmen Syndrome
  5. DMK Cadres Want Udhayanidhi To Be Elevated As TN Deputy CM, Senior Leader Says Final Call With MK Stalin
Entertainment News
  1. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Met Sonakshi Sinha For The First Time At Salman Khan's Party: We Knew There Was Something Special
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tisha Kumar Passes Away
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  5. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted
  2. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  3. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  4. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  2. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  3. Natasa Stankovic Subjected To Backlash And Misogynist Comments Following Announcement Of Split From Hardik Pandya
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  5. Rain Updates: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Schools Shut In Some Kerala Districts
  6. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction When He Asked Sonakshi Sinha's Hand In Marriage
  7. India News LIVE: Vinay Kwatra Appointed Indian Ambassador To US; Row Over Nameplate Order In UP