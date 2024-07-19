Paris Olympic Games 2024: A Super-Spreader Event For Dengue?

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is just over a week away from kick-off. However, with excitement rising through the roof, there is also concern of a potential health mishap that has started to pick up pace. (More Sports News)
The Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020 were postponed until 2021 for reasons mankind would not want to talk about. It was bizarre. It was catastrophic.
Prior to the Tokyo Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there was also a bit of concern that Zika, that was being transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, could potentially lead to concerns regarding health, that includes microcephaly in new-borns.
What is microcephaly?
It is a condition where an infant’s head is much smaller than it is expected.
With just a week to go for the Paris games, officials are a little concerned that the games could turn out to be a super-spreader event for Dengue Fever.
Dengue’s major symptoms include headache, fever, muscle, joint pain, and rashes - however, mostly the cases are mild.
Not long ago, in September 2023, a few came down with the fever in Paris. With no travel clocked, and with the outbreak recorded around the northern parts, it showcased how the disease can be transmitted in and around northern Europe.
The super-spreader concept in infection is not a new thing in town. “Typhoid Mary” was one of the famous super-spreaders, where one was an asymptomatic transmitter of typhoid, who infected over 100 people.
To make things clear, it basically means that a small snatch could be responsible for the majority of the cases.
With over ten million travelling to Paris, regular checks have started being carried out to know if there is presence of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the fever does impact the Olympic Games in Paris. But, the major concern being that the disease not only spreads around Paris but could be flown around the planet by asymptomatic athletes to tropical countries where the disease burgeons.