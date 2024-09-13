The 29-medal-winning, historic Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics 2024 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12. (More Sports News)
Among them was two-time Paralympic silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, whose heartfelt take on the full form of PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi captured widespread attention and admiration during the meet-and-greet session.
Yogesh Kathuniya Calls PM Narendra Modi As 'Param Mitra' - Watch
During the event, Prime Minister Modi asked athletes like Nishad Kumar, Sumit Antil, Kapil Parmar, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Simran Sharma, among others, to share their Paralympics experiences
Kathuniya, who secured a silver medal in the men's discus throw F-56 event with a season's best of 42.22m in Paris, expressed, "The consistency in our performance is thanks to you, PM; it’s a result of the schemes you have launched. For everyone, PM means Prime Minister, but for us, you are our 'param mitra' (best friend)."