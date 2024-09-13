Other Sports

Yogesh Kathuniya Hails PM Narendra Modi As 'Param Mitra' For Para Athletes - Watch

During the event, Prime Minister Modi asked athletes like Nishad Kumar, Sumit Antil, Kapil Parmar, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Simran Sharma, among others, to share their Paralympics experiences

Yogesh-Kathuniya-PM-Modi
Yogesh Kathuniya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Instagram/ @yogeshkathuniya
info_icon

The 29-medal-winning, historic Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics 2024 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12. (More Sports News)

Among them was two-time Paralympic silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, whose heartfelt take on the full form of PM (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi captured widespread attention and admiration during the meet-and-greet session.

Yogesh Kathuniya Calls PM Narendra Modi As 'Param Mitra' - Watch

Paris Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep Singh speaks to the media after his arrival at the New Delhi airport. - PTI
Curious Case Of Navdeep Singh's 'Maa Kasam' And More At Paris Paralympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kathuniya, who secured a silver medal in the men's discus throw F-56 event with a season's best of 42.22m in Paris, expressed, "The consistency in our performance is thanks to you, PM; it’s a result of the schemes you have launched. For everyone, PM means Prime Minister, but for us, you are our 'param mitra' (best friend)."

