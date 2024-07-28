Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will make her much-awaited return to the Olympic ring as she makes her bow at the Paris Olympics 2024 after losing the trials to MC Mary Kom at the Tokyo 2020 edition. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
However, since then, the young boxer has won two boxing titles, a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games.
Zareen starts off her Round of 32 tie against Maxi Carina Kloetzer of Germany but will face stiff competition from two-time world champion Wu Yu of People's Republic of China in the round of 16.
The 28-year-old enters the boxing tournament as unseeded despite being one of the numero uno in her weight category.
When is Nikhat Zareen's Round of 32 match at Paris 2024 Olympics?
Nikhat Zareen's Round of 32 match at the Paris 2024 Olympics is on Sunday, July 28.
What time does Nikhat Zareen's Round of 32 match start?
Nikhat Zareen's Round of 32 match starts at around 3:50 PM IST and will be held at the North Paris Arena.
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.