NBA Suspends Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley Four Games For Throwing Ball At Fans

Patrick Beverley first tossed a ball into the stands, hitting some fans who weren't paying attention. The 11-year NBA veteran appeared to ask for the ball back and after a different fan threw it to him, Beverley fired it back at that same spectator

The NBA has suspended Patrick Beverley four games.
The NBA announced on Thursday that it has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley four games without pay for throwing a ball at spectators multiple times in his team's 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on May 2. (More Basketball News)

The incident occurred with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the defeat that knocked the Bucks out of the play-offs.

Beverley first tossed a ball into the stands hitting some fans who weren't paying attention.

The 11-year NBA veteran appeared to ask for the ball back and after a different fan threw it to him, Beverley fired it back at that same spectator.

The league also stated he was suspended for his interaction with a reporter.

During the Bukcs' media availability after Milwaukee's Game 6 loss, Beverley refused to answer questions from Malina Adams from ESPN because she didn't subscribe to his podcast.

Acquired by Milwaukee from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, Beverley averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.73 steals in 26 regular-season games for the Bucks. He then started all six play-off games for Milwaukee, averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

The 35-year-old Beverley, who is known for being an elite defender but also has the reputation of being somewhat cantankerous, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

