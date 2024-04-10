NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Off Injured In Milwaukee Bucks' Win Over Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the third quarter with a calf injury, but Patrick Beverley had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in a game that featured an NBA record-low two free-throw attempts. (More Basketball News)
Antetokounmpo grabbed his left calf and went down as he was heading up the court. The two-time MVP was helped off the floor and he was seen heading to the locker room under his own power.
The Milwaukee superstar was undergoing tests on his left calf and would also have his Achilles tendon tested.
Teammate Damian Lillard said he was encouraged to see Antetokounmpo put weight on his leg after the injury.
Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and also attempted the game’s only two free throws.
Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis each scored 15 points for Milwaukee, which snapped a season-high four-game skid.
Jayson Tatum had 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 14 with 10 rebounds for the league-leading Celtics, who had won five straight.
They became the first team in NBA history to go an entire game without attempting a free throw. The previous record for combined attempts in a game was 11.
Edwards’ big night powers Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards poured in a career-high 51 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves erased an early 21-point deficit with a dominant second half to defeat the Washington Wizards, 130-121.
Edwards, who scored 30 points in the second half, surpassed the 49 points he scored against San Antonio on April 7, 2022. His total was tied for the fifth-most points in a game by a Minnesota player.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points and Rudy Gobert had 19 and 16 rebounds to help the Wolves win their eighth in 10 games. They have clinched a top-three seed in the Western Conference and face Denver on Wednesday with a potential No. 1 seed at stake.
The Wolves and Nuggets are tied atop the West, one game ahead of Oklahoma City.
Minnesota improved to 12-5 without All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been cleared for full-contact, five-on-five basketball activities in anticipation of his return, which could come as soon as Friday.
Warriors sink 26 3s to beat Lakers
Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined to hits 16 of the Warriors’ 26 3-pointers and Golden State capitalised on Anthony Davis’ absence in a 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thompson scored 27 points and was 5 of 10 from long range, Curry scored 23 and made all six of his 3-point attempts and Green added 15 points and 10 assists while going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors have won eight of nine to move within a half-game of the ninth-place Lakers.
LeBron James had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, which had won eight of nine before back-to-back home losses in the past three days.
Davis sat out due to the aftereffects of being hit in the head by Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson on Sunday.