NBA Conference Finals: Confidence Will Not Get The Job Done For Boston Celtics, Warns Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla warned the Boston Celtics that the confidence garnered from taking a 2-0 series lead against the Indiana Pacers is not enough to secure progress. (More Basketball News)
The Celtics won 126-110 on Thursday to move two games ahead in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Pacers.
Indiana were also dealt a blow when star player Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury, which the Pacers will wait agonisingly on.
Yet with the Pacers having overturned a deficit to overcome the New York Knicks in the last round, Celtics coach Mazzulla knows the job is nowhere near done.
"The only thing we should be thinking about is, they were down 2-0 a series Tago and brought it to Game 7," Mazzulla said.
"They do a great job protecting their home court. They're undefeated at home. It's going to take a lot more than confidence to get the job done.
"We have to focus on the details and the execution and the mindset, the things that go into playing against a team like this at home.
"I know they're going to respond so it's up to us to do the same."
Jaylen Brown starred again for the Celtics, finishing with 40 points on the day he missed out on an All-NBA selection.
"We're two games from the Finals," he said when asked about that snub. "So, honestly, I don't have the time to give a f***."
Indiana, meanwhile, face the prospect of having to fight back against the NBA's best team without their key player.
"He does so many things for our team," T.J McConnell said of Haliburton.
"I think everyone has to move the ball more, get in the paint more. The ball movement has to be at another level. He gets 10 assists in his sleep, so it's hard for another person on our team to replicate that. It's a group effort when he goes down."
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle added: "We'll know more [on Friday] and then probably more Saturday."