NBA 2025-26 Wrap: NY Knicks Beat Memphis Grizzlies; Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets Also Register Victories

Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 10 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks continued their sizzling offensive start under new coach Mike Brown with a 133-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Mikal Bridges scored 22 for the Knicks, who have won all seven home games and averaged 130.2 points during a five-game winning streak, all at home. New York is off to its best start at Madison Square Garden since winning its first 10 in the 2012-13 season, when the Knicks won their last Atlantic Division title.
OG Anunoby had 16 points and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 13. The Knicks have scored at least 77 points in a half in three straight games.
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama each scored 19 points for the Grizzlies, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Ja Morant had 16 points and 10 assists but shot 4 for 14.
The Knicks closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run, turning a 30-all tie into a 42-30 advantage on Brunson's basket with 0.5 seconds left. A 7-0 spurt to open the second extended it to 49-30 on Deuce McBride's 3-pointer.
Thunder cruise past Warriors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and 11 assists in three quarters, Chet Holmgren had a perfect shooting performance and the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Golden State Warriors 126-102.
Holmgren had 23 points and 11 rebounds. He made all nine of his field goals, both of his 3-pointers and all three of his free throw attempts.
Isaiah Joe scored 18 points and Ajay Mitchell added 17 for the defending champion Thunder, who improved to 11-1.
Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 13 points. Stephen Curry, who missed the previous three games due to illness, had 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. He struggled on defence too – he committed his fifth foul with just under 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Thunder improved to 5-0 at home this season while Golden State fell to 1-6 on the road.
Jokic keeps Nuggets surging
Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to their fifth consecutive win, 122-108 over the Sacramento Kings.
Jamal Murray added 23 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 with seven assists to help Denver win for the seventh time in eight games since a season-opening loss to Golden State.
Domantas Sabonis and Drew Eubanks each scored 19 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 for the Kings, who have lost three straight and seven of nine.