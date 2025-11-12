NBA 2025-26 Wrap: NY Knicks Beat Memphis Grizzlies; Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets Also Register Victories

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies heads for the net as Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks defends in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 133-120.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies heads for the net as Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks defends in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 133-120.