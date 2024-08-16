NBA 2024/25 Season: New York Knicks To Visit Celtics - Check Opening Week Fixtures

The New York Knicks will visit the Boston Celtics for the first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 22 after the schedule for the new campaign was confirmed. (More Basketball News)
The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the NBA Finals to win their first championship since 2008 last season, their 18th crown taking them clear of the Los Angeles Lakers at the top of the all-time charts.
They will open the defence of their title against rivals New York, who finished second to Boston in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24.
The Knicks were plagued by injuries throughout the 2023-24 postseason and were beaten by the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals, but they have moved to strengthen during the offseason by adding Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
That game will form part of an opening-night double header, preceding the Minnesota Timberwolves' clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, as LeBron James enters his record-equalling 22nd NBA season.
The following day will feature Paul George's Philadelphia 76ers debut as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Los Angeles Clippers will welcome the Phoenix Suns to inaugurate their new home arena, the Intuit Dome.
Other standout fixtures for the season include Klay Thompson's reunion with the Golden State Warriors following his move to Dallas, which is set for November 12.
His Mavs debut could come against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, with the two Texas teams set to face off on October 24.
The 2024-25 All-Star Weekend will be staged in San Francisco from February 14 to February 16, with the regular season set to wrap up on April 13.