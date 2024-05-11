Other Sports

National Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra To Compete Before Home Fans After Three Years

Jeswin Ardrin, who has been inconsistent in the past year, will be the favourite to win the men's long jump gold in the absence of injured Murali Sreeshankar. Aditya Kumar Singh, the latest entrant in the 8m club has also entered his name

Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League 2024. AP Photo
Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw during the Diamond League athletics meet at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in Doha. AP Photo/Hussein Sayed
info_icon

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's presence will turn the National Federation Cup, starting Sunday, into a high-profile domestic competition though several top athletes have decided to skip the four-day Senior Championships. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old Chopra will be competing in a domestic event for the first time in three years, after featuring in the 2021 edition of the same event.

It will also be the first time that Chopra will compete in India after winning a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same Federation Cup in March 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

Since then, he has mostly been training and competing abroad, accumulating silverware and titles.

He became a world champion, won three individual Diamond League titles, one DL champion's trophy and defended his Asian Games gold in China.

The superstar Indian, who is hoping to defend his Olympic gold during the Paris Games, is heading to India from Doha where he began his season with a second-place finish in the Diamond League with an impressive final round throw of 88.36m on Friday.

"For me more important is my sport. It's good for my profile if I play in India," Chopra said.

"Before Tokyo (Olympics), I always trained in India but right now I just want to focus on my game. I will train in India later," he added.

Neeraj Chopra - File Photo
Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Top Spot By 2 Cms At Doha Diamond League; Kishore Jena 9th

BY Gaurav Thakur

Some of the top athletes, including the likes of shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, would also be looking to either breach the Paris Olympics qualifying mark or gain valuable ranking points.

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, whose Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday ended in disappointment with a ninth-place finish, will also compete in the event, and so as DP Manu, who had finished sixth in the 2023 World Championships.

All eyes at the Kalinga Stadium will be on the javelin throw event. As per the schedule, the men's javelin qualifying round will be held on May 14 and the final will take place on May 15.

Asian Games medallists Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100m hurdles), Parul Chaudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (women's javelin throw) and Harmilan Bains (women's 800m and 1500m) are among top athletes who are skipping the event as they are training abroad.

Also missing from the list are national record holder 100m sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain (200m) as they are training and competing abroad.

In the men's 400m, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh, who were part of the Indian 4x400m squad that qualified for the Paris Olympics during the World Relays in Bahamas recently, have entered the fray. The participation of Ramesh, though, could be doubtful after he sustained muscle cramps in Bahamas.

Hima Das missed the Hangzhou Asian Games last year due to an injury. - Photo: X/ @sachin_rt
Hima Das To Compete In Indian Grand Prix 1 After NADA Panel Withdraws Suspension For Whereabout Failures

BY PTI

Asian record-holder shot putter Toor would be looking to breach the Olympic qualifying mark of 21.50m after he began his outdoor season with a 19.82m effort at the National Throws meet.

Jeswin Ardrin, who has been inconsistent in the past year, will be the favourite to win the men's long jump gold in the absence of injured Murali Sreeshankar. Aditya Kumar Singh, the latest entrant in the 8m club has also entered his name.

The men's triple jump could see the battle of supremacy between national record holder Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul, who won the title recently in a German event, opted out.

In the women’s section, the long jump pit could see another duel between Nayana James and Shaili Singh after the India Open Jumps Competition in March. Ancy Sojan is missing from action.

The quarter-mile race will see M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan and Vithya Ramraj -- members of India's 4x400m relay squad that booked a Paris Games berth taking part.

Hima Das, who returned to action at the Indian Grand Prix 1 last month after getting clearance for whereabouts failure, is not taking part in the event. She pulled out midway in the 200m race at that event in Bengaluru.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  2. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
  3. Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes
  4. The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam Comedy-Drama Film 'Vishesham’ Was Released Here On Saturday.
  5. Iulia Vantur Describes Her Style As 'Casual Chic, Cool Glam'; Says 'I Love Slip Dresses'
Sports News
  1. Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch
  2. Man United Vs Arsenal: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Eden Gardens
  5. IPL 2024: Axar Patel To Lead Delhi Capitals In Rishabh Pant's Absence, Informs Ricky Ponting
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail