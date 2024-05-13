National Federation Cup Athletics Competition Makes Low-Key Start

Santosh Kumar T won men's 400m hurdles, 1st medal of the day, at the 27th national federation senior athletics competition in Bhubaneshwar. He clocked 50.04 secs. Photo: X/ @afiindia

