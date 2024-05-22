Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: India's Neeraj Goyat To Make MVP Debut - Where To Watch

On the night when the big ticket clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul takes place, Indian boxing superstar and WBC Asia titleholder, Neeraj Goyat, will also be in action making his debut on July 20 with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). (More Sports News)
Goyat will take on the Brazilian Whindersson Nunes in a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. The fight will be the undercard at the Tyson vs Paul that will headline the event scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Karnal-born Goyat currently has a record of 18-4-2 (8 KOs) while his opponent Nunes has a boxing record of 2-2-1 (1 KO).
"I couldn't be more excited to make my MVP debut on what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” said Goyat who is a three-time WBC Asia titleholder (2015, 2016, and 2017).
“With millions of fans back home in India watching my every move, I'm not just fighting for myself; I'm fighting to make history and make my country proud. Thank you to Nakisa and the entire MVP team and of course Netflix for this opportunity to shine on the biggest stage imaginable. I hope all Indians around the world tune in for this historic event," the Haryana boxer said.
Goyat was named "Honorary Boxer of the Year" in 2017 by WBC Asia and became the first Indian boxer to make the WBC World Rankings.
Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, are also thrilled about Goyat's presence on the MVP brand.
"Neeraj Goyat is arguably the greatest Indian boxer of all time and he will now have the opportunity to represent India as a part of one of the biggest boxing events of all time. Whindersson Nunes is returning to the ring against a much more experienced boxer and it shows what a Brazilian badass he is, ready to take on the challenge – you have to respect that."
Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming
Major Attractions On Card
The Goyat vs Nunnes matchup is part of an action-packed undercard, which also features Sylve vs. Schofield and Chavez Jr. vs. Till.
The main event showcases an 8-round heavyweight clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, alongside the eagerly awaited women's boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight world title, contested over 10 rounds.
When and Where The Event Takes Place
The event takes place on Saturday, July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Where To Watch Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes
The fight will be streaming live on Netflix.