Noah Lyles of the United States produced a scintillating run of 9.79 (.784) seconds to win the men's 100 metre gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday. Kishane Thompson of Jamaica and Kerley Fred of USA clocked 9.79 (.789), seconds and 9.81 seconds to claim the silver and bronze medal, respectively, at the Stade de France as the world's finest faced off for the 'fastest man on earth' crown. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Lyles edges Jamaica’s Thompson by just 5/1000th of a second to secure the 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold.
The race was a blur of speed, and the sprinters were kept in suspense for what seemed like an eternity before the final result was announced. The contrast between the ecstatic Lyles and the dejected Thompson was palpable.
Among the men, Lyles exuded an air of confidence even before the race started. His interactions with the crowd showcased his showmanship, and it seemed as if he was certain of victory.
Watch The Winning Moment Here
Who Won The Title In Tokyo Olympics
The final of the 100m men at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 saw Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy take gold in a sizzling 9.80 seconds. Fred Kerley from the United States took silver in 9.84 seconds, while Andre de Grasse finished third in 9.89 seconds for Canada.
On the other hand, Noah Lyles of the USA is the reigning world champion in 100 meters, with 9.83 seconds at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest.
Men's 100m Finalists
These were the eight runners who vied for the title of the world's fastest man at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) – 9.80
Oblique Seville (Jamaica) – 9.81
Noah Lyles (USA) – 9.83
Fred Kerley (USA) – 9.84
Akani Simbane (South Africa) – 9.87
Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) – 9.91
Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy) – 9.92
Kenny Bednarek (USA) – 9.93
Usain Bolt of Jamaica holds the world record in the 100 meters with the fantastic timing of 9.58 seconds, set in the year 2009. He further got 9.63 seconds at the London 2012 Olympics to set the Olympic record for this race. Neither has equaled the set since then, thus sealing the reputation of Usain St. Leo Bolt as one of the greatest athletes ever produced in history.