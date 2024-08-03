Other Sports

Men's 100m Final Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

The track and field events are happening at the Paris Olympics 2024 and men's 100m final events will be played on Monday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the men's event

Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for his heat. AP Photo
Noah Lyles, of the United States, prepares for his heat in the men's 100-meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
The men's 100m final is one of the blue ribbon events of the Olympics and this year, it will be played on Sunday late at night in the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Reigning Olympic gold medallist Marcell Jacobs will be eyeing to defend his title to join the elite company of Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt - the only male athletes to win 100m Olympic gold more than once.

United States Fred Kerley, who won the silver medal in Tokyo will be keen to change the colour of the medal this time. His compatriot, Noah Lyles is another major contender for the top-three finish.

Lyles, the current double sprint world champion, aspires to win gold in the 100m event as a stepping stone towards his goal of securing four Olympic titles in Paris.

Tokyo Olympics' bronze medallist Andre De Grasse of Canada will also compete for another medal. Kishane Thompson, a Jamaican sprinter, set a world-leading time of 9.77 seconds when he won the Olympic trials in Kingston. He is considered a top contender for the Gold medal.

Noah Lyles - A Rising Star in Track and Field - null
Noah Lyles: Known for his athleticism, this American sprinter is known for his mental health advocacy

BY Outlook International Desk

Men's 100m final at Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details

When men's 100m final event will be played at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Where will the men's 100m final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 be telecast and live-streamed?

The men's 100m final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

