Sports Updates LIVE: Arsenal Thrash Chelsea 5-0 In Premier League

Former ITF President, Brian Tobino Dies At Age 93
The former president of the International Tennis Federation Brian Tobin has died at the age of 93 on Monday, said the sport's governing body said.
Former Tennis Australia president Geoff Pollard also confirmed Tobin's death in a message to the Oceania Tennis Federation on Wednesday.
“Brian will always be remembered as the Tennis Australia president (1977 to 1989) who successfully moved the Australian Open from Kooyong to Melbourne Park in 1988 and set the scene for me and the presidents that followed to grow the Open to become an equal partner with our fellow Grand Slams,” Pollard said.
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar!
Today marks Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday. Many consider him the god of cricket, while others attribute him to be the driving force behind the cricket frenzy in India. With an illustrious career spanning over years, he has scored a remarkable 18,426 runs in ODIs with 49 centuries and 15,921 runs in Tests. Sachin achieved his lifelong ambition of lifting the World Cup trophy in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, cementing his position as a legend in the world of cricket.
IPL: KL Rahul Comments On Stoinis' 63-Ball-124
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was all praise for Marcus Stoinis' match-winning 63-ball-124 not out against Chennai Super Kings as he felt that the home team's score of 210 for 4 was at least 30 runs above par on that particular Chepauk track.
"All credits to Stoinis. He was phenomenal to watch. It was not just power hitting, but was smart batting” said Rahul.
Ligue 1 Preview: PSG Ready For Tough Game At Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain could secure their third straight Ligue 1 title if they defeat Lorient and Monaco fail to beat Lille – but Luis Enrique is not expecting his struggling opponents to hand them any favours.
If Monaco draw or lose against Lille on Wednesday and PSG win away at 17th-placed Lorient, the Parisians would clinch their record 12th league title.
"It's going to be a very difficult game", Enrique told reporters. (Stats Perform)
Premier League Update: Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea
April 24, 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to one and all to our live sporting coverage where we cover all the action for April 24, Wednesday. In football, English Premier League returns with the Merseyside Derby that sees Liverpool travelling to Everton. In the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa in semi-final 1. In cricket, Delhi Capitals entertain Gujarat Titans in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Updates and follow-up to Arsenal's thrashing of Chelsea in the EPL. Tennis action continues at the Madrid Open 2024. Follow all the action and a lot more with live scores and updates of all major sporting events today, right here.