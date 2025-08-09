NBA: Boston Celtics Hand Contract Extension To Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

Celtics hand multi-year extension to Mazzulla
Mazzulla's 182 victories are the third-most of any NBA head coach
Celtics won the Championship in 2023-24
The Boston Celtics announced a multi-year extension for head coach Joe Mazzulla on Friday, a move that lends a measure of stability to a team that's undergone significant roster turnover this offseason.
Terms of the new contract have not been disclosed. Mazzulla has compiled an 182-64 regular-season record and a 33-17 mark in the playoffs in three seasons in charge of the Celtics, and led the storied franchise to its most recent NBA championship in 2023-24.
Mazzulla's 182 victories are the third-most of any NBA head coach through his first three seasons, behind only Steve Kerr (207) and Phil Jackson (183).
“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivalled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach – including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship.
"Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximising each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”
Mazzulla was promoted to head coach on an interim basis shortly before the start of the 2022-23 campaign after the Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for a violation of team rules. The 37-year-old guided Boston to a 57-25 record that season and a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, where the Celtics were beaten by the Miami Heat in seven games.
The Celtics elevated Mazzulla to full-time status in February of his debut season and subsequently dismissed Udoka, who would later be named the Houston Rockets' head coach.
Boston progressed further in Mazzulla's second season, winning a league-high 64 regular-season games and ultimately capturing the franchise's first NBA title since 2008 by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 Finals.
The Celtics followed up with a 61-21 season in 2024-25, though they lost in six games to the rival New York Knicks in the East semi-finals after leading scorer Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 4.
“This is truly a blessing,” said Mazzulla. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”
Mazzulla, who spent three years as a Celtics' assistant prior to becoming head coach, may face his biggest challenge in 2025-26, however. Tatum is expected to miss the majority of the upcoming season, and Boston parted ways with two key veterans from their 2023-24 championship team - forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday - this summer.
Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for high-scoring guard Anfernee Simons, while Porzingis was moved to the Atlanta Hawks to help reduce the Celtics' luxury tax payout.
Two other valued big men are not currently on this season's roster. Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs in July, while 39-year-old Al Horford remains a free agent.