Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

Jaipur Pink Panthers in action in their Pro Kabaddi League 11 match.
Match 41 and 42 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Patna Pirates, and Dabang Delhi K.C. facing Tamil Thalaivas on November 8 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (More Sports News)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers head into this match following a 33-30 victory over UP Yoddhas, marking their third win of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. On the other hand, the Patna Pirates come off a thrilling 40-42 win against U Mumba in their previous outing.

Dabang Delhi K.C. come into this match after suffering a 26-32 loss to U Mumba, marking their fifth defeat of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Similarly, Tamil Thalaivas also come off a narrow 34-35 defeat to the Telugu Titans in their last game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates Head To Head:

Matches Played: 20 games

Jaipur Pink Panthers Won: 9 

Patna Pirates Won: 11

Tied: 0

Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas Head To Head

Matches Played: 10

Dabang Delhi Won: 6

Tamil Thalaivas Won: 2

Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming Details:

When and where will the Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas of PKL 11 be played?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match is set for Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 PM IST, followed by Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST. Both matches will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 11 matches?

Both the Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Vs Tamil Thalaivas matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

