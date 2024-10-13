Other Sports

ISSF World Cup Final 2024 Preview: India Aim To Build On Paris Olympics Success With Star-Studded Lineup In Delhi

Rising stars such as Ganemat Sekhon (women's skeet) and Sonam Maskar (women's 10m air rifle) will look to excel in the tournament, having earned their spots based on world rankings

ISSF World Cup
Representative image for ISSF World Cup Final. Photo: File
info_icon

The absence of the Paris Olympic medallists notwithstanding, hosts India will not be short on firepower when they compete in the season-ending World Cup Final, starting in New Delhi from Tuesday, with Rhythm Sangwan headlining a 23-member squad. (More Sports News)

The Paris Olympics medallists automatically qualify for the tournament, but Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale, who won the bronze, have opted to skip the event to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range.

Besides Rhythm, rising stars such as Ganemat Sekhon (women's skeet) and Sonam Maskar (women's 10m air rifle) will look to excel in the tournament, having earned their spots based on world rankings.

The Indian squad features nine athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Arjun Babuta (men's 10m air rifle), Anish Bhanwala (men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

Rhythm will compete in both the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.

The other Olympians in the squad include Mairaj Ahmad Khan (men's skeet), Divyansh Singh Panwar (men's 10m air rifle), and Chain Singh (men's 50m rifle 3 positions).

Also ready to shoot in the World Cup Final are Arjun Singh Cheema (men's 10m air pistol), Vijayveer Sidhu (men's 25m rapid fire pistol), Anantjeet Singh Narukha (men's skeet), Maheshwari Chauhan (women's skeet), Rajeshwari Kumari (women's trap) and Shreyasi Singh (women's trap). All these shooters competed in the Paris Games.

There are four finals lined up on each of the three competition days in this traditional ISSF season-ending showdown between the best in the world. Due to host country norms, a minimum of two Indian shooters will be in action in each of the 12 individual Olympic events on the roster.

Action begins on Tuesday with the 10m air rifle women being the first final on the schedule, followed by the men's final. The 10m air pistol men and women's finals are also lined up on day one. All the finals will be preceded by qualification rounds.

131 of the world's top shooters from 37 countries including multiple reigning Olympic champions participate in the competition which will determine the year's best performers in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

Representative image for ISSF World Cup Final. - File
ISSF World Cup Final: Shooter Of The Year & Winners To Be Honored At New Delhi Opening Ceremony

BY PTI

The world's top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout year, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions and reigning world champions have achieved direct qualification in each of the 12 events.

Three events -- men's 10m air pistol, men's trap and women's 25m pistol -- will see all three Paris Olympic medallists compete for the top prize of 5000 euros.

All reigning champions from the previous year in Doha will also be there to defend their titles.

President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Luciano Rossi, who is in the capital to attend the tournament, hailed India's role in the growth of the sport.

"We're excited to be in India for the ISSF World Cup Final, one of the most dedicated shooting sport nations in the world," said Rossi.

"After a successful season for our athletes and a wonderful Olympic Games in Paris, this is the perfect opportunity for all to finish the season on a high," he added.

National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) secretary general K Sultan Singh said, "Shooting sport has been witnessing huge rise in popularity and passion amongst the youth, women and specially abled athletes in the country which can be gauged by the laurels which has been achieved at the Olympics, Paralympics and continental championships. "

"We wish all the participants the very best and immensely thank the ISSF and the government of India for all their support in hosting and organising the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi."

