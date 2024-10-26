Other Sports

Ironman 70.3 Goa 2024 Preview: All You Need To Know About Fourth Edition Of Triathlon Event

Since its inception, Ironman 70.3 Goa has attracted triathletes from over 57 countries, and the 2024 edition also welcomes participants from more than 75 towns and cities across India

Ironkids race ironman 70.3 goa 2024
The Ironkids race, catering to the 6 to 16-year age group, saw participation from over 600 young athletes on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

With the fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa set to begin on Sunday (October 27, 2024), close to 1,200 participants are gearing up to tackle the prestigious triathlon. Starting from Miramar Beach, athletes will face a course consisting of 1.9 kilometres of swimming, 90km of cycling, and 21.1km of running. (More Sports News)

Tennis legend Leander Paes and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya will be among the dignitaries to officially flag off the event early Sunday morning. Since its inception, Ironman 70.3 Goa has attracted triathletes from over 57 countries, and the 2024 edition also welcomes participants from more than 75 towns and cities across India. Among the notable athletes are double Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash and Surya himself, both aiming to achieve their personal bests.

Surya participated in the 2022 edition as part of a relay team, completing the 90km cycling segment. This year, he is taking on the full distance, competing individually against other triathletes. Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash will be participating in the relay tomorrow along with teammates Sirish Govardhan (cycling) and Soumya Rout (running).

Explaining the motivation for his participation, Sajan said: "I've taken a 3-4 month break from the Olympic qualification till now and my friends approached me, asking if I can swim with them. We normally train about 5-6 kilometers per session and this is about 1.9 kilometers and I thought it would be a nice new challenge.






"Normally we have walls in the swimming pool, we turn, we push off, and this will be a little bit challenging when it comes to the open water current. It's a pretty decent mid-distance swim, so I'm excited to swim in the sea because it's not very usual for us."

He added: "I went and saw the arena and I think it's all perfectly done. I’m glad to know that it is safe since it's my first time swimming in the sea. Again, I am pretty excited for tomorrow and I have a feeling we will do well."

Yasuo Suzuki, a 53-year-old realtor from Tokyo, expressed his excitement, saying, "I have participated in 14 Ironman 70.3 events so far, and this will be my 15th. This is the first time I am coming to Goa, and I heard that the weather this time of the year and the course are pretty good, so I thought it would make for a good experience. I am planning to finish in the top 45 positions and qualify for World Series races."

Percival O’Nazrit, a 42-year-old resident of Goa, will be participating in his first Ironman event. "I started out weighing about 94kg and decided to take up running as a hobby. And here I am, challenging myself to Ironman for the first time.

"Being from Goa, I always knew that Ironman 70.3 is held here, and there was this aspiration to participate. But I was not on the healthier side, so there was always that doubt if I would be able to do it. However, you always want to challenge yourself further.

"I am looking forward to seeing whether I can get this done. I feel pretty confident with the way this thing is set up, I think I'm in safe hands. The Ironman is a global event, and I think the setup is living up to that name," O’Nazrit said.






As India's largest triathlon event, this year’s race also features over 120 competitors from central and state government services, with women consistently making up 12-15% of the athlete base. Over 60% of this year’s participants are first-time competitors, underscoring the event's role in expanding the triathlon community in India.

Race director Deepak Raj said: "We are thrilled to see the overwhelming enthusiasm for the fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa. This event has grown in diversity, attracting participants from every corner of India and beyond. It's inspiring to witness so many first-time competitors stepping up to the challenge, and their presence underscores the inclusive spirit of triathlon.

"We have meticulously prepared for tomorrow and are committed to ensuring that every participant has a memorable and seamless experience. We are proud to welcome such a dynamic group of athletes and look forward to an exciting race day."

On Saturday, the Ironkids race catering to the 6 to 16-year age group saw participation from over 600 young athletes, making it one of the largest races in this category in India.

Ironman 70.3 Goa 2024 Live Streaming: How To Follow Event

Ironman 70.3 Goa 2024 will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It can, however be tracked on the Ironman app.



