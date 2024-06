Sports

IRONMAN France Nice 2024: Lucy Charles-Barclay Puts On A Dominant Display - In Pics

Lucy Charles-Barclay put her triathlon marker down for Paris this summer with a superb, dominant display to win IRONMAN France Nice 2024. The 30-year-old forged a career in triathlon after excelling in distance and open water swimming with the Briton taking less than a year to adapt properly and win the 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 Female 18–24 age group title. After turning pro in 2016, she won 2017 IRONMAN Lanzarote in a course record time and went on to be crowned IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion in Utah finally in 2021 then bagged the ultimate prize by winning the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii with a course record. After the main 2024 focus in Paris, Charles-Barclay will be looking to defend the title she secured in Kona last October when the 2024 IRONMAN World Championship hits Nice again on September 22.