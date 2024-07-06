Ireland Rugby Union Tour Of South Africa 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Springboks Vs Ireland 1st Test

The Irish rugby team will kick-off their two-match Test series against South Africa on Saturday. Andy Farrell's men will look to upset the odds and snatch a win at the home of the world champions. (More Sports News)
“Travelling to South Africa to play a Test Series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Guinness Six Nations," Farrell was quoted in The Irish Mirror.
As for the Springboks, coach Rassie Erasmus has named a full-strength side that includes 12 names from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
Ahead of the South Africa vs Ireland 1st Test clash, here is all you need to know:
When Is South Africa vs Ireland, 1st Rugby Test To Be Played?
The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series will be played on July 6, Saturday.
Which venue will host the 1st South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Test?
The first Test takes place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
What Time Will The South Africa vs Ireland, 1st Rugby Test Start?
The South Africa vs Ireland, 1st Rugby Test will start around 8:30 PM IST.
Where To Watch South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series In India?
Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast or live streaming of the same in India.
Squads:
South Africa squad:
Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (capt), Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Wilie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Grant Williams.
Ireland squad:
Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Oli Jager, Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Peter O'Mahony (capt), Tom O'Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.
Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).