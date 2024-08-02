India Vs USA Mixed Team Archery Live Score, Paris Olympics: Ankita-Dhiraj Miss Out On Bronze Medal, Finish Fourth

USA Bag Bronze; Heartbreak For India
Yet another near-miss for India at the Olympics. Dhiraj and Ankita fight hard but stumble at the last stage, as USA take the fourth set 37-35 to win the bronze medal match by a 6-2 margin.
India Win Third Set
India fight back, courtesy a 38-33 in the third set. The score now stands at 4-2, and the fourth and final set remains. India must win to force a shoot-off for bronze.
USA Take Second Set Too; On Match Point
The Americans now in the driver's seat, with a comfortable 37-35 win in the second set too. They lead 4-0 after two sets, and need just one more point to clinch the bronze. A tie or win in the third set will be enough for them. India, on the other hand, need to win both the third and fourth sets, as well as the shoot-out from here.
USA Start With Two Set Points
A tally of 38 from the USA means India cannot surpass that, even with back-to-back 10s from Ankita and Dhiraj. The Americans take the first set and two points to boot.
Action Begins!
The United States are shooting first. Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison shoot 19 off their first two arrows, while Ankita and Dhiraj shoot a combined 17.
When Is India's Bronze Medal Archery Match?
The recurve archery mixed team bronze medal match between India and the United States is scheduled for 7:54pm IST. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)