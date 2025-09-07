World Archery Championships 2025: India Clinch Historic Gold In Men’s Compound Team Event

India claimed its first gold in men’s compound archery at the World Championships, beating France 235-233 in the final round.
The men’s compound team’s victory was sealed by a near-perfect final set, outscoring France 59-57 in the decider.
The Indian men’s compound archery team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge captured their first-ever World Championships gold, defeating France 235-233 in a thrilling final in Gwangju, Korea.
The result marks a major milestone for India, as the trio held their nerves in the final set, shooting a superb 59 out of 60 to secure the title.
Key Moments from the Final
The contest was tightly poised, with both teams locked at 176-176 after three sets. In the decisive round, India outshot France 59-57, clinching the victory. On their way to the final, the Indian team recorded impressive wins against Australia, the USA, and Turkey, highlighting their dominance and consistency throughout the tournament.
Mixed Team Silver Adds to India’s Success
Earlier in the day, the duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured silver in the compound mixed team event, narrowly missing out on gold after a close 157-155 loss to the Netherlands. These performances ensured that India earned two medals on the opening day of competition, marking a strong start for the contingent in Gwangju.
Other Results from Day 1
Rishabh Yadav contributed heavily to India’s medal tally, finishing eighth in qualifying and leading the men’s team through a challenging draw.
The Indian women’s compound team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep, were eliminated by Italy in the second round with a score of 229-233.
