World Archery Championships 2025: India Clinch Historic Gold In Men’s Compound Team Event

India Edges France 235-233; Jyothi and Rishabh Add Mixed Team Silver to Medal Haul

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Archery Championships 2025: India Clinch Historic Gold In Men’s Compound Team Event
The Indian men’s compound archery team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge captured their first-ever World Championships gold, defeating France 235-233 in a thrilling final in Gwangju, Korea. Photo: X/worldarchery
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India claimed its first gold in men’s compound archery at the World Championships, beating France 235-233 in the final round.

  • The duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured a silver in the mixed team event after a narrow defeat to the Netherlands.

  • The men’s compound team’s victory was sealed by a near-perfect final set, outscoring France 59-57 in the decider.

The Indian men’s compound archery team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge captured their first-ever World Championships gold, defeating France 235-233 in a thrilling final in Gwangju, Korea.

The result marks a major milestone for India, as the trio held their nerves in the final set, shooting a superb 59 out of 60 to secure the title.

Key Moments from the Final

The contest was tightly poised, with both teams locked at 176-176 after three sets. In the decisive round, India outshot France 59-57, clinching the victory. On their way to the final, the Indian team recorded impressive wins against Australia, the USA, and Turkey, highlighting their dominance and consistency throughout the tournament.

Mixed Team Silver Adds to India’s Success

Earlier in the day, the duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav secured silver in the compound mixed team event, narrowly missing out on gold after a close 157-155 loss to the Netherlands. These performances ensured that India earned two medals on the opening day of competition, marking a strong start for the contingent in Gwangju.

Related Content
Related Content

Other Results from Day 1

Rishabh Yadav contributed heavily to India’s medal tally, finishing eighth in qualifying and leading the men’s team through a challenging draw.

The Indian women’s compound team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep, were eliminated by Italy in the second round with a score of 229-233.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: ENG Eye Consolation Victory Against RSA In Southampton

  2. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: West Zone Suffer Mini Collapse; South Zone Qualify For Final

  4. BCCI Adds Rs 14,627 Crore In Five Years, Rs 4,193 Crore In Last Fiscal Year: Report

  5. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise