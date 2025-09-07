World Archery Championships 2025: India Clinch Historic Gold In Men’s Compound Team Event

The Indian men’s compound archery team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge captured their first-ever World Championships gold, defeating France 235-233 in a thrilling final in Gwangju, Korea. Photo: X/worldarchery

The Indian men’s compound archery team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge captured their first-ever World Championships gold, defeating France 235-233 in a thrilling final in Gwangju, Korea. Photo: X/worldarchery