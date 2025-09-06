World Archery Championships 2025: India Secures Two Medal Guarantees On Day 1 As Men’s And Mixed Teams Enter Finals

India confirmed two medals on the first day by reaching the men’s and mixed compound finals.
Rishabh Yadav played a vital role in both the men’s and mixed teams’ success.
The women’s compound defending champions exited in the second round against Italy.
India’s men’s compound team, featuring Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge, displayed nerves of steel to reach the final. After finishing second in the rankings, they held off Australia in a tense 232-232 draw before sealing the shoot-off 30-28.
The momentum carried them through narrow yet decisive victories against the USA 234-233 and Turkey 234-232. The win booked them a gold medal clash with France.
Mixed Team Charges Ahead
The mixed compound team of Rishabh Yadav and V. Jyothi Surekha also powered into the final. With Rishabh’s consistency and Jyothi’s sharp form, the duo cruised past Germany 160-152, overcame El Salvador 157-153, and edged Chinese Taipei 157-155. They will now meet the Netherlands in the final match.
Women’s Compound Setback
The women’s defending champions, comprising V. Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur, and Prithika Pradeep, endured an early setback. After receiving a first-round bye, they crashed out in the second round following a 229-233 defeat to Italy, halting their title defense prematurely.
Results
Qualification Round
Men: Rishabh Yadav (8th, 709), Aman Saini (15th, 707), Prathamesh Fuge (19th, 706)
Women: V. Jyothi Surekha (3rd, 707), Parneet Kaur (11th, 703), Prithika Pradeep (44th, 690)
Elimination Rounds
Men’s Team: Bye (1st round), beat Australia 232-232 (shoot-off 30-28), beat USA 234-233 (quarterfinal), beat Turkey 234-232 (semifinal)
Women’s Team: Bye (1st round), lost to Italy 229-233 (2nd round)
Mixed Team: Bye (1st round), beat Germany 160-152 (2nd round), beat El Salvador 157-153 (quarterfinal), beat Chinese Taipei 157-155 (semifinal)