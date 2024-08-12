Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Boxers Disappoint In 33rd Olympiad, Fail To Win Any Medal

Panghal remained out of the national team until the last qualifier with Deepak Bhoria getting the nod based on the assessment system that relied on camp performance as well as competitive results to evaluate the boxers

Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after defeating. AP Photo
India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in their women's 75 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
info_icon

The Indian boxing contingent, which featured two reigning world champions in Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, entered the Olympics hoping for an unprecedented medal haul, only to crumble under pressure, leaving behind a trail of disappointment in a medal-less campaign. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Boxing became a medal hope for India after Vijender Singh's historic bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. MC Mary Kom added a women's bronze to it in 2012.

Although the 2016 Rio Games saw the boxers return without a medal, Borgohain clinched a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics to revitalise the sport.

Expectations were high from Paris and observers of the game felt at least one, if not two medals, could be expected from the six boxers who qualified.

Two-time world champion Zareen (50kg), Borgohan (75kg), and 2023 world championship bronze-medallist Nishant Dev (71kg) were all seen as strong podium contenders.

Poor Show

But when it came to actual competition, the Indians never seemed to have the momentum needed to go deep into the tournament.

Except for Nishant, who was denied a podium finish after a contentious result in his quarterfinal, the rest struggled with Borgohan and Zareen unable to overcome formidable opponents, and Amit Panghal (51kg) failing to match his previous form.

Borgohain, Panghal and Nishant needed just two wins to secure medals.

India's Jaismine, right, fights Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in their preliminary women's 57kg boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/John Locher)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Boxing Wrap: Amit Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria's Campaigns End

BY PTI

Although Borgohain and Zareen were handed challenging draws, with both encountering formidable opponents in their second rounds. However, given that they entered as reigning world champions, the two were expected to overcome such challenges or, at the very least, put up a resilient fight.

However, they succumbed rather meekly to their Chinese counterparts.

Zareen, who was considered a potential gold medallist, was markedly off-colour in the second round and later revealed that she had been taking some extreme measures to stay inside the prescribed weight limit, that left her exhausted for actual competition.

She opened her campaign with a scrappy win and then lost to Wu Yu in the second round.

Borgohain once again fell to old foe Li Qian, who seemed to have the Indian's number, having defeated her in three of their four meetings.

Among the men, Panghal looked a pale shadow of his sharp and aggressive self against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, who lost in the very next round.

Jaismine Lamboria, who came in after dropping down to 57kg weight class from her more comfortable 60kg division, expectedly lost to Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Nesthy Petecio.

Nevertheless, Preeti Pawar (54kg) delivered a commendable performance in her bout against reigning world silver-medallist Yeni Marcela Arias.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action during her round of 16 bout against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad at the Paris Olympics. - Photo: AP
Paris Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Vows To Come Back 'Stronger Than Ever' After Disappointing Campaign

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Government Funding

A total of 17 national camps and 23 foreign exposure trips were conducted in the build-up to the Paris Olympics for nine core TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) boxers and 20 development pugilists. Sports Ministry spent Rs 60.93 crore on this.

Significant funds were also allocated to individual athletes, most notably Rs 91.71 lakh for Zareen, Rs 81.76 lakh for Borgohain, Rs 65.90 lakh for Panghal, and Rs 65.86 lakh for Nishant.

Coaching Instability And Selection Policy

The Boxing Federation of India's inability to provide a stable environment was a key issue in the build-up to the Games. Since the Tokyo Games, coaches have come and gone, denying the boxers the stability that is crucial to an Olympic campaign.

Women's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco was the first to depart right after Tokyo followed by men's HPD Santiago Nieva in May 2022.

Narendra Rana succeeded CA Kuttapa as the men's head coach, only for Kuttapa to be reinstated later.

Bhaskar Bhatt was briefly appointed as the women's head coach before he quit the position in June 2023 while HPD Bernard Dunne, who was appointed in October 2022, stepped down from his post four months before the Olympics, leaving Indian boxing in a lurch.

Foreign coach Dmitriy Dmitruk was the last coach appointed in February last year.

The new selection policy that replaced the trial system was also a talking point.

Panghal remained out of the national team until the last qualifier with Deepak Bhoria getting the nod based on the assessment system that relied on camp performance as well as competitive results to evaluate the boxers.

However, Panghal was sent to the final qualifier, and while he secured a quota, the Haryana boxer struggled to shake off the rustiness after being away from international competition for an extended period.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. MCA, Mumbai Teams Discuss Issues, Challenges Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Seek United Nations Help To Keep Hosting Rights
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  2. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  3. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  4. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  5. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Amid Downpour
  2. Last Jewish Woman In Kochi Dies
  3. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
  4. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List
  5. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  2. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  4. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  2. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  3. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  4. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  5. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
World News
  1. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  2. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  3. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  4. Police Call Off Strike In Bangladesh; Set To Join Work Today
  5. Unauthorised' Helicopter Crashes On Hotel Roof In Australia, Killing Pilot
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: 14 Dead In Rajasthan Rains, Traffic Snarls In Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Amid Downpour