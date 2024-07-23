Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Srihari Nataraj Gives A Sneak Peek At IND's OLY Kit - Watch

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has dropped a post in the Indian jersey, looking sharp as ever. Can't wait to see the whole team kitted out? Have a sneak peak

Indias Paris-bound athletes in Indian jersey.
India's Paris-bound athletes in Indian jersey. Photo: Instagram/ @weareteamindia
info_icon

The Indian Olympic contingent has touched down in Paris, their spirits as high as the Eiffel Tower. Full of enthusiasm the athletes worldwide have been quick to share glimpses of their stylish Olympic gear. It's become a kind of unofficial competition to see who's got the coolest kit. India's Srihari Nataraj, has finally given fans a sneak peek into the country's official Olympic kit. (More Sports News)

Everyone's eager to see if the Indian kit can match the hype. And who better to showcase it than a rising star like Nataraj? His kit unboxing video is like a teaser to have fans going crazy, counting down the days until the Games officially kick off.

Ever wondered what's inside an athlete's Olympic kit bag? Well, wonder no more - Watch

Nataraj has given fans a comprehensive look at the Indian Olympic kit, showcasing everything from the shoes to the tracksuits. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has turned heads with a stylish display of the Indian jersey, building anticipation for the team's overall look.

India's Official Ceremonial Dress

we've got a sneak peek that gives us a full rundown of everything from the shoes to the tracksuits. It's like Christmas morning for sports fans.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs India Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Dayalan Falls But Shafali Piles Up The Runs In Dambulla
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 62* Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs THA-W Match
  4. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs MAL-W Match
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Review: How England Cracked The 400 Code Twice To See West Indies Implode When It Mattered
Football News
  1. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
  2. Former Ligue 1 Giants Bordeaux Demoted To French Third Tier After Collapse Of FSG Talks
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know, Who To Watch During The Men's Football Event
  4. Mexico Appoint Javier Aguirre As Head Coach For Third Time
  5. Women's Super League: Robert Vilahamn Commits Future To Tottenham Until 2027
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: Reactions Pour in After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget
  2. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights
  3. No NEET-UG 2024 Retest: NTA, Centre, CBI Probe & SC Hearing | Recap Of Row
  4. Budget 2024: Employment Push Focuses On Women, Interns, First Timers
  5. Union Budget Allocates Major Funds For Bihar’s Vishnupad And Mahabodhi Temples
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  2. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  5. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
US News
  1. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  2. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  3. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
  4. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  5. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
World News
  1. Hamas, Fatah And Other Palestinian Factions Sign 'National Unity' Agreement | What Does It Mean For Gaza?
  2. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  3. Sri Lankan Govt To Apologise To Muslims On Forced Cremation Of Covid Victims
  4. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  5. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights