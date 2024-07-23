India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Srihari Nataraj Gives A Sneak Peek At IND's OLY Kit - Watch

The Indian Olympic contingent has touched down in Paris, their spirits as high as the Eiffel Tower. Full of enthusiasm the athletes worldwide have been quick to share glimpses of their stylish Olympic gear. It's become a kind of unofficial competition to see who's got the coolest kit. India's Srihari Nataraj, has finally given fans a sneak peek into the country's official Olympic kit. (More Sports News)
Everyone's eager to see if the Indian kit can match the hype. And who better to showcase it than a rising star like Nataraj? His kit unboxing video is like a teaser to have fans going crazy, counting down the days until the Games officially kick off.
Ever wondered what's inside an athlete's Olympic kit bag? Well, wonder no more - Watch
Nataraj has given fans a comprehensive look at the Indian Olympic kit, showcasing everything from the shoes to the tracksuits. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra has turned heads with a stylish display of the Indian jersey, building anticipation for the team's overall look.
India's Official Ceremonial Dress
we've got a sneak peek that gives us a full rundown of everything from the shoes to the tracksuits. It's like Christmas morning for sports fans.