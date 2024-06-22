Did the Indian men's 4x400m relay team qualify for Paris Olympic Games 2024? Yes, it sure did. As did the Indian women's 4x400m relay team. A video has gone viral on social media purportedly from the race where the men's unit booked their quota. While the facts in question are correct, the video isn't. (More Sports News)
The Indian women's and men's teams achieved qualification at the World Athletics Relay in Bahamas on May 6, 2024. But the video shared is from the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in August 2023.
The women's team qualified for Paris 2024 with the quartet of Rupal Chaudhary, MR Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan finishing runners-up in their second-round heat at the competition in Nassau in the Caribbean country. The Indian women clocked 3 minutes and 29.35 seconds, which was bettered only by the Jamaican squad which completed the heat in 3 minutes and 28.54 seconds.
The men's quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob also completed its heat as the second-best team and booked a ticket to Paris with a collective timing of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds. USA finished first, clocking 2 minutes and 59.95 seconds.
As for the race in the viral video, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team did remarkably well there, clocking a new Asian record in the heat (2:59.05s) and progressing to the final with a second-place finish. In the final, the Indian men stood fifth with a timing of 2:59:92s.