Paris Olympic Games 2024: Check List Of Indian Athletes Who Have Qualified So Far

India had a record breaking campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and they followed it up with a surreal performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. (More Sports News)
The Indian contingent will now look to follow that great performance to the Paris Games as they a record medal-haul at the marquee event. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Mirabai Chanu amongst others will be eyeing medal glory for India.
Over 70 athletes, including the men's hockey team, have secured a spot at the Paris Olympics with India set to send its biggest ever contingent at the Summer Olympics starting July 26.
Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024:
|Athlete
|Sport
|Event
|Status
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Archery
|Men's recurve
|Quota
|Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics
|Women's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Vikas Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Paramjeet Bisht
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|Direct
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|Direct
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|Direct
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|Direct
|Kishore Jena
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|Direct
|Suraj Panwar
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Servin Sebastian
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Arshpreet Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Ram Baboo
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|Direct
|Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics
|Marathon race walk mixed relay
|Quota
|PV Sindhu
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|Rankings
|HS Prannoy
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|Rankings
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|Rankings
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
|Badminton
|Men's doubles
|Rankings
|Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto
|Badminton
|Women's doubles
|Rankings
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|Women's 50kg
|Quota
|Preeti Pawar
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg
|Quota
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg
|Quota
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Quota
|Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Quota
|Team India
|Hockey
|Men's hockey
|Direct
|Balraj Panwar
|Rowing
|M1x
|Quota
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Sailing
|Men�s one person dinghy
|Quota
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing
|Women�s one person dinghy
|Quota
|Bhowneesh Mendiratta
|Shooting
|Men's trap
|Quota
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|Swapnil Kusale
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Quota
|Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Quota
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Quota
|Rajeshwari Kumari
|Shooting
|Women's trap
|Quota
|Sarabjot Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|Arjun Babuta
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|Tilottama Sen
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Quota
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|Quota
|Anish Bhanwala
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|Quota
|Shriyanka Sadangi
|Shooting
|Women�s 50m rifle 3 positions
|Quota
|Varun Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|Rhythm Sangwan
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|Quota
|Vijayveer Sidhu
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|Quota
|Raiza Dhillon
|Shooting
|Women's skeet
|Quota
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting
|Men's skeet
|Quota
|Palak Gulia
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Quota
|Maheshwari Chauhan
|Shooting
|Women's skeet
|Quota
|Indian men's team
|Table tennis
|Men's team and two in men's singles
|Ranking
|Indian women's team
|Table tennis
|Women's team and two in women's singles
|Ranking
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg
|Quota
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Women's 50kg
|Quota
|Anshu Malik
|Wrestling
|Women's 57kg
|Quota
|Reetika Hooda
|Wrestling
|Women's 76kg
|Quota
Quota Vs Direct Qualification
Many top Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris event. However, there are some who have not made the cut. Such stars can qualify via their world rankings until July 7.
Most of the sports sees athlete who earns his/her way through the qualification process, get the pathway to Olympics. However, in shooting and wrestling, quota belongs to the country and not the athlete.