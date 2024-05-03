Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Check List Of Indian Athletes Who Have Qualified So Far

Paris Olympic Games 2024: India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Paris Olympics Games 2024 starting on July 26. The veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal is named the contingent's flagbearer

File
Nikhat Zareen will be one of the contenders for a medal at the Paris Olympics, Photo: File
India had a record breaking campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and they followed it up with a surreal performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. (More Sports News)

The Indian contingent will now look to follow that great performance to the Paris Games as they a record medal-haul at the marquee event. The likes of Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Mirabai Chanu amongst others will be eyeing medal glory for India.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win the track and field gold in the Javelin throw in the Paris Olympics 2024. - Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
Paris Olympics 2024: There's Immense Pressure On Neeraj Chopra, Says Valerie Adams

BY PTI

Over 70 athletes, including the men's hockey team, have secured a spot at the Paris Olympics with India set to send its biggest ever contingent at the Summer Olympics starting July 26.

Complete list of qualified Indian athletes for the Paris Olympic Games 2024:

Athlete Sport Event Status
Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery Men's recurve Quota
Akshdeep Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 20km race walk Direct
Vikas Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump Direct
Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase Direct
Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct
Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase Direct
Kishore Jena Athletics Men's javelin throw Direct
Suraj Panwar Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Servin Sebastian Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Arshpreet Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Ram Baboo Athletics Men's 20km race walk Direct
Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh Athletics Marathon race walk mixed relay Quota
PV Sindhu Badminton Women's singles Rankings
HS Prannoy Badminton Men's singles Rankings
Lakshya Sen Badminton Men's singles Rankings
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Badminton Men's doubles Rankings
Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto Badminton Women's doubles Rankings
Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women's 50kg Quota
Preeti Pawar Boxing Women's 54kg Quota
Parveen Hooda Boxing Women's 57kg Quota
Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's 75kg Quota
Anush Agarwalla Equestrian Dressage Quota
Team India Hockey Men's hockey Direct
Balraj Panwar Rowing M1x Quota
Vishnu Saravanan Sailing Men�s one person dinghy Quota
Nethra Kumanan Sailing Women�s one person dinghy Quota
Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's trap Quota
Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota
Swapnil Kusale Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota
Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap Quota
Sarabjot Singh Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota
Arjun Babuta Shooting Men's 10m air rifle Quota
Tilottama Sen Shooting Women's 10m air rifle Quota
Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota
Anish Bhanwala Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota
Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting Women�s 50m rifle 3 positions Quota
Varun Tomar Shooting Men's 10m air pistol Quota
Esha Singh Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Quota
Rhythm Sangwan Shooting Women's 25m pistol Quota
Vijayveer Sidhu Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Quota
Raiza Dhillon Shooting Women's skeet Quota
Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men's skeet Quota
Palak Gulia Shooting Women's 10m air pistol Quota
Maheshwari Chauhan Shooting Women's skeet Quota
Indian men's team Table tennis Men's team and two in men's singles Ranking
Indian women's team Table tennis Women's team and two in women's singles Ranking
Antim Panghal Wrestling Women's 53kg Quota
Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's 50kg Quota
Anshu Malik Wrestling Women's 57kg Quota
Reetika Hooda Wrestling Women's 76kg Quota

Quota Vs Direct Qualification

Many top Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris event. However, there are some who have not made the cut. Such stars can qualify via their world rankings until July 7.

Most of the sports sees athlete who earns his/her way through the qualification process, get the pathway to Olympics. However, in shooting and wrestling, quota belongs to the country and not the athlete.

