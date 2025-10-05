Hikaru Nakamura Celebrates Win Over D Gukesh By Throwing Chess Piece Into The Crowd - Watch Video

World no. 2 Nakamura turned eyeballs after defeating D Gukesh in the Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition chess match as the USA won 5-0 against India in Texas.

D Gukesh vs Hikaru
D Gukesh during his game against Hikaru in the exhibition match. Photo: X
  • India were beaten by Team USA in the exhibition Checkmate: USA Vs India chess match

  • Nakamura defeated D Gukesh in the final game

  • Checkmate: USA Vs India chess was held in Arlington, Texas

India were thumped 5-0 by Team USA in the exhibition Checkmate: USA Vs India chess match where world champion D Gukesh lost to world no 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a bullet game on Sunday (IST).

The Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition chess match was held at the Arlington Esports Stadium, Texas and saw live crowd to cheer and jeer in-between the games, in stark contrast to the usual chess matches that are played in silence.

Nakamura Downs Gukesh

The match between USA and India ended in a checkmate as Nakamura picked up a chess piece and threw into the audience, celebrating his victory over Gukesh. USA won 5-0 as India's chess ace watched on helplessly after posing a tough contest to the world no. 2.

The Nakamura vs Gukesh match was the last match on the schedule, however India were already 0-4 down to the hosts. The exhibition began with Arjun Erigaisi losing the first game to Fabiano Caruana.

Ethan Vaz lost to 14-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi as the USA took a 2-0 lead, and Carissa Yip's victory over Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh sealed the victory for Team USA.

Chessbase India's Sagar Shah and chess streamer Levy Rozman (Gotham Chess) played out an interesting game but it was the latter that came out all guns blazing, making it 4-0.

