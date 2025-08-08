Scottie Scheffler Ready For St. Jude Championship After ‘Extra Rest’

Scottie Scheffler is ready to compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after taking “extra rest” ahead of the competition.
The world number one cruised to a four-shot victory at The Open Championship last month, securing the fourth major title of his career so far.
He has won two Masters titles (2022 and 2024) while also adding this year's PGA Championship to his Royal Portrush win.
Scheffler is one of 70 players taking part in the tournament, with the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings progressing to the BMW Championship, while the leading 30 players after that will reach the series-ending Tour Championship.
Entering the competition in great form, Scheffler believes extra rest was more important than practice rounds at this stage of the year.
“I took a little bit of extra time resting,” said Scheffler.
“I think just because playing major championships takes a lot out of you, so it was nice to get home and get a little bit of extra rest.
“At this point in the year, that extra practice is maybe only going to be draining for me a little bit, and that's something that I've learned to manage as my career has gone on.
“My game is in a good spot, and I feel like some extra practice at this point in the year can almost be detrimental in terms of just physical and mental fatigue.”
Scheffler will not be joined by Rory McIlroy, who is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings.
The reigning Masters champion is still likely to qualify for the BMW Championship despite skipping the event at TPC Southwind.