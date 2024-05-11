Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy Sweeps 28 Medals in 29th Gurugram District Championship 2024

The 29th edition of the Gurugram District Badminton Championship 2024 was in full-flow from 25th to 28th April 2024. There were over 1000 entries who turned up to showcase their talent, and the quality of the competition was through the roof. (More Sports News)
Sky was the only limit for the players from the Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy as they went on a winning spree bagging 14 Gold and 14 Silver medals across 28 events. They also maintained their 100% records of the previous year by bagging 28 medals in 28 events.
The results highlight the academy’s commitment to excellence and the dedication in developing and nurturing talent. Among the many outstanding performances, there were a few who stood out, namely, Saanvi Aneja, Aayushman Bhowmick, Navya Goenka, Krishnav Puri, Navya Aswal, and Yashodhara.
These upcoming stars will now represent Gurugram at the state level, making a major shift in their fight to live the badminton dream.
‘’This victory is not just about the medals; it's about the hard work, dedication, and passion our players put into every game every day. We extend our gratitude to the Gurugram District Badminton Association for organizing a remarkable tournament,’’ Sr Badminton Coach Ankit Kumar said in a press release by the academy.
The success did not just stop there for the Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy, but have had solid performances also in the Delhi district championship clinching six golds and a 60% sweep at the Bihar State Championship.