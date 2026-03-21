Florida Gators Vs Alabama Crimson Tide: What Is No-Hitter? How Tyler Fay Recreated 1942 Feat In 6-0 Win

Tyler Fay threw a nine-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Florida Gators 6-0, retiring the last 10 batters in a rare historic feat

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Florida Gators vs Alabama Crimson Tide Tyler Fay No-Hitter first Since 1942
FILE - Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) during an NCAA baseball game against Presbyterian on March 9, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher, File)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tyler Fay threw a nine-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Alabama Crimson Tide beat Florida Gators 6-0

  • Fay retired the last 10 batters to seal the historic feat

  • Florida were no-hit for the first time since 1963

Tyler Fay pitched Alabama's first nine-inning, complete-game no-hitter in 84 years, striking out 13 in a 6-0 victory over Florida on Friday night.

Fay retired the last 10 batters, getting Brendan Lawson to fly out to left to end the game. Fay, who had never pitched more than seven innings in college, threw a career-high 132 pitches, 85 for strikes.

The redshirt junior from Doniphan, Nebraska, issued a walk in the second inning and another in the sixth against the Gators (19-4, 3-1 SEC), who are ranked as high as No. 17. Fay came into the season as Alabama's No. 1 starter and entered the game with a 3-2 record and 5.43 ERA.

The Crimson Tide (16-7, 1-3) hadn't had a pitcher throw a complete-game, nine-inning no-hitter since Eddie Wocar did it at Mississippi on April 24, 1942.

Florida was no-hit for the first time since Jacksonville’s Tom McMillan did it in a seven-inning game June 1, 1963.

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