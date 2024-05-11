Federation Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action - All Details

The National Federation Cup is back with its 27th edition promising a thrilling showdown between May 12 and 15, 2024 featuring the gold man of India, Neeraj Chopra with the javelin ahead of the Paris Games. The event consisting of India's top athletes including the medalists from the Asian games and Indian relay teams, will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (More Sports News)
Neeraj Chopra is high on morale after his impressive second-place finish with a remarkable throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League. This marks his first participation in any domestic competition since clinching gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The event will serve as a valuable warm-up for the Asian Games gold medalist as he prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
In Doha Chopra said, "The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season, I finished second with a narrow two centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.
The Javelin Throw event will take place on May 15. Along with Neeraj, all eyes will be on the Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena who had a disappointing season-opener in the recent Diamond League, finishing ninth with 76.31m. The 28-year-old fell significantly short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 85.50m.
Where to watch the Federation Cup 2024?
The live events of the 2024 Federation Cup will be available to stream online at the official YouTube channel of Athletic Federation of India, here.