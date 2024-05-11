Other Sports

Federation Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action - All Details

The 2024 National Federation Cup, reuniting the best athletes across India including the Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has finally arrived set to unfold in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Here's how and when you can watch the event live

X | Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra. Photo: X | Neeraj Chopra
info_icon

The National Federation Cup is back with its 27th edition promising a thrilling showdown between May 12 and 15, 2024 featuring the gold man of India, Neeraj Chopra with the javelin ahead of the Paris Games. The event consisting of India's top athletes including the medalists from the Asian games and Indian relay teams, will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (More Sports News)

Neeraj Chopra is high on morale after his impressive second-place finish with a remarkable throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League. This marks his first participation in any domestic competition since clinching gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The event will serve as a valuable warm-up for the Asian Games gold medalist as he prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

In Doha Chopra said, "The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season, I finished second with a narrow two centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw during the Diamond League athletics meet at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in Doha. - AP Photo/Hussein Sayed
National Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra To Compete Before Home Fans After Three Years

BY PTI

The Javelin Throw event will take place on May 15. Along with Neeraj, all eyes will be on the Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena who had a disappointing season-opener in the recent Diamond League, finishing ninth with 76.31m. The 28-year-old fell significantly short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 85.50m.

Where to watch the Federation Cup 2024?

The live events of the 2024 Federation Cup will be available to stream online at the official YouTube channel of Athletic Federation of India, here.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  2. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  3. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  4. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  5. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
  2. Sonam Kapoor Sets Fashion Goals In Microbeads, Intricate Lacework Outfit, Matching Hair Bow
  3. Uorfi Javed Opens Up To ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Contestants: I’ll Do What I Want, As I Please
  4. Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In Suit, Italian Patent Leather Shoes
  5. The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam Comedy-Drama Film 'Vishesham’ Was Released Here On Saturday.
Sports News
  1. Aman Sehrawat Moves to Semis, Deepak Punia's Paris Olympic Qualification Hangs By Thread
  2. Fulham 0-4 Man City: Two-Goal Hero Josko Gvardiol Unfazed By Julian Alvarez Taking Penalty
  3. Djokovic Comes 'Prepared' With Helmet Day After Getting Hit On Head By Fan's Bottle: Watch
  4. Man United Vs Arsenal: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Manager Comments
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail