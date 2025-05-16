Doha Diamond League 2025 Highlights: Parul Chaudhary Books World Championships Spot, Neeraj Chopra Breaches 90m Mark

Doha Diamond League 2025 Highlights: Follow all the action from the Doha Diamond League 2025, where Neeraj Chopra headlined India's largest-ever contingent at a Diamond League meet

Parul Chaudhary File Photo
National record holder Parul Chaudhary is in the entry list for the women’s 3000m steeplechase event. File Photo
Catch all the Highlights from the Doha Diamond League 2025, a landmark event for Indian athletics, with a record four athletes competing. Leading the charge was double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who breached the 90m mark for the first time and finished second in the men’s javelin. Gulveer Singh, making his Diamond League debut in the men’s 5000m, placed ninth. Parul Chaudhary clocked 9:13.39 to finish sixth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, qualifying for the World Championships and setting a new national record.
LIVE UPDATES

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Indians In Action

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw) at 10:13 pm IST

Kishore Jena (Men’s Javelin Throw) at 10:13 pm IST

Gulveer Singh (Men’s 5000m) at 10:15 pm IST

Parul Chaudhary (Women’s 3000m Steeplechase) at 11:14 pm IST

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Disciplines

Men: 200m, 800m, 5000m, 110m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, High Jump, Discus, Javelin

Women: 100m, 400m, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, Pole Vault, Triple Jump

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Athletes To Watch

Sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returns to the track eyeing her first Diamond League victory since 2022 in the women’s 100m, a key race in what she’s announced will be her final season. Over in the men’s 200m, all eyes will be on Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo as he opens his campaign for 2025.

India’s Neeraj Chopra headlines the javelin field, looking to reclaim his dominance, while Olympic high jump champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand will aim to clear new heights. In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi, the reigning world champion, is set to light up the track.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Prize Money Hits Record High

The Wanda Diamond League is set to distribute a record-breaking USD 9.24 million in prize money this year, the highest in the series’ history.

Athletes will benefit from increased individual payouts, especially in events marked with "Diamond+" status. These select disciplines will award double the usual prize money at each meet throughout the season.

Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce All Set For Doha

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Neeraj Chopra In DL Press Conference

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Discus Throw Underway

Matthew Denny opened strong in the men’s discus with a 67.33m throw to lead the field. Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh followed with a season-best 66.92m, while Lawrence Okoye (65.01m) and Henrik Janssen (64.88m) rounded out the top four. Daniel Ståhl fouled his first attempt, and three others, including Fedrick Dacres, also recorded no-marks.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Javelin Throw

The men’s javelin throw is set to begin at 10:13 PM IST, with Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in contention. For live updates, follow Outlook India’s javelin throw-specific Diamond League live blog HERE.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Women's Pole Vault Underway

The women’s pole vault competition is underway at the Doha Diamond League 2025, with Molly Caudery of Great Britain currently leading after clearing 4.75m.

Italy’s Roberta Bruni and Americans Katie Moon, Emily Grove, and Sandi Morris are all close behind, having cleared 4.63m. Tina Sutej of Slovenia, Gabriela Leon from the USA, and Canada’s Alysha Newman have all managed 4.48m so far, while New Zealand’s Imogen Ayris is at 4.33m.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Caudery Wins Women’s Pole Vault

Britain’s Molly Caudery secured her first win of the season by clearing 4.75m, the highest mark in the women’s pole vault at the Doha Diamond League.

She managed to outperform the field on a challenging night marked by swirling winds that troubled most competitors. Italy’s Roberta Bruni and America’s Katie Moon followed closely behind, both clearing 4.63m to take second and third place respectively.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Gulveer Singh In Action

Gulveer Singh making his Diamond League debut as the only Indian in the race.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: CHOPRA BREACHED 90m

Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for, Neeraj Chopra breaks the 90-meter barrier with a massive throw of 90.23m, setting a new world-leading and national record. After an earlier 88.44m throw and a no-throw attempt, this incredible effort puts him firmly in the lead.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men’s 5000m

Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot blazed to victory in the men’s 5000m with a personal best of 13:16.40, edging out Switzerland’s Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu and Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who both clocked 13:17.70.

India’s Gulveer Singh, making his Diamond League debut, finished ninth with a time of 13:24.32 – not his personal best, but a respectable effort on debut in a loaded field.

Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Parul Chaudhary Finishes Sixth

Parul Chaudhary clocked 9:13.39 to finish sixth in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, qualifying for the World Championships and setting a new national record.

