Doha Diamond League 2025 Javelin Throw Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Clears 90m, Takes Second As Julian Weber Steals Win With 91.06m

Catch highlights of the men’s javelin throw at the Doha Diamond League 2025, held on May 16 at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium. It was the day every Indian waited for, as Neeraj Chopra finally broke the 90-meter barrier with a massive 90.23m throw, smashing his own national record set in Stockholm in 2022. Despite this incredible feat, Julian Weber snatched victory with a last-round throw of 91.06m. Kishore Jena, India’s other contender, struggled to find his rhythm, starting with a 68.07m throw and improving to 78.60m, finishing eighth. LIVE UPDATES 16 May 2025, 09:09:07 pm IST Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Welcome We’re back with another live blog, and this time it’s the men’s javelin at the Doha Diamond League 2025. Two Indians are in contention, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena. Stay tuned for live updates. 16 May 2025, 09:31:42 pm IST Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Men's Javelin Schedule The men’s javelin throw is set to begin at 10:13 PM IST, with Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in contention. 16 May 2025, 09:46:40 pm IST Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Streaming Info According to the official website, the Diamond League 2025 will be available on the Wanda Diamond League Facebook and YouTube pages, check HERE. There is no broadcast information available for the 2025 Doha Diamond League in India yet. 16 May 2025, 09:59:44 pm IST Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE Updates And Results: Javelin Throw Line-Up Neeraj Chopra (India) Anderson Peters (Grenada) Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) Julian Weber (Germany) Julius Yego (Kenya) Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) Oliver Helander (Finland) Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) Kishore Jena (India) Max Dehning (Germany) Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt) A stacked field featuring Olympic medallists, world champions, and rising stars, expect fireworks. 16 May 2025, 10:03:25 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Press Conference "The Indian community in Doha is so supportive!"@Neeraj_chopra1 is looking forward to some 🇮🇳 support at #DohaDL 🇶🇦 tomorrow.#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/E15Cw1ZJ4q — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 15, 2025 16 May 2025, 10:07:50 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Key Challengers For Indians In Javelin Showdown Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are up against a stacked javelin lineup in Doha. Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch returns as last year’s winner, Germany’s Julian Weber and Max Dehning are both capable of landing big ones, and Grenada’s Anderson Peters brings his world titles and Olympic bronze. Add in Kenya’s Julius Yego and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, and it’s clear, this field isn’t messing around. 16 May 2025, 10:26:43 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: First Throw Neeraj Chopra made a stunning start to the men’s javelin throw with a world-leading throw of 88.44m. His powerful and precise release set the tone for the competition, immediately putting him in the driver’s seat. This impressive mark not only showcased his top form but also sent a clear message to the field that he’s here to dominate. With such a commanding opening, Chopra has raised the stakes for everyone chasing him. 16 May 2025, 10:30:23 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: First Throw Anderson Peters holds second place with a solid throw of 85.64m, while Julian Weber sits in third after launching the javelin 83.82m. 16 May 2025, 10:35:30 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Kishore Jena At Bottom After First Throw Kishore Jena falters on his first throw, managing just 68.07m, leaving him at the bottom of the leaderboard. 16 May 2025, 10:37:25 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Second Throw Neeraj Chopra’s second attempt is a no throw, but he remains in the lead with his opening world-leading mark of 88.44m. Anderson Peters holds second place with a best throw of 85.64m, followed closely by Julian Weber, who improved to 85.57m on his second attempt. 16 May 2025, 10:40:40 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Jena Climbs Kishore Jena improves on his second attempt, boosting his best to 78.60m after a disappointing 68.07m in his first throw. 16 May 2025, 10:45:14 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: CHOPRA BREACHED 90m Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for, Neeraj Chopra breaks the 90-meter barrier with a massive throw of 90.23m, setting a new world-leading and national record. After an earlier 88.44m throw and a no-throw attempt, this incredible effort puts him firmly in the lead. 16 May 2025, 10:53:07 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Standings After The Second Round Of Throws 16 May 2025, 11:07:02 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: Standings After Three Rounds 16 May 2025, 11:32:47 pm IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates Doha Diamond League 2025 Results: WHAAAAAT!!!!!! Julian Weber pulls off a stunning last-minute steal, launching a massive 91.06m to snatch victory from Neeraj Chopra, whose best stood at 90.23m. This marks Weber’s first-ever throw beyond the 90-meter barrier. Chopra’s final attempt reached 88.20m, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the top spot. 17 May 2025, 01:07:33 am IST Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second Julian Weber (GER) – 91.06m Neeraj Chopra (IND) – 90.23m Anderson Peters (GRN) – 85.64m 17 May 2025, 01:21:35 am IST That's A Wrap That’s a wrap for today! 