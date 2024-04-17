Diamond League 2024: When And Where To Watch, Schedule, Key Athletes - All You Need To Know

The Diamond League 2024 series gets underway this week as some of the top starts in track and field that includes Sha'Carri Richardson, Mondo Duplantis, Neeraj Chopra among others, will eye some much-needed gametime ahead of Paris Olympics later this year. (More Sports News)
The track and field action will be held in Xiamen, People's Republic of China and will conclude with the final in Brussels in Belgium in September.
Schedule:
Indian Watch:
Apart from all the top aspirants taking part at the Diamond Series, Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Qatar.
Speaking ahead of the event, Neeraj said that he wanted to repay the faith that the people put in him when they come out to support him at the event.
“This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha Meeting, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start," Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, said.
"I’m always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special. I feel privileged that so many people come out to support me and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good performance.”
Live Streaming Information
Where to watch the live coverage of the Diamond League action on TV?
Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the said event in India.
Where can one live stream the event in India?
One can watch Neeraj Chopra and the other athletes in action on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page in selective territories.