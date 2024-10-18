Delhi Half Marathon 2024, Live Streaming: Where, When To Watch The World Athletics Gold Label Race On TV And Online

The 19th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, is scheduled to be held on October 20, Sunday and will see some of the biggest names in distance running from across the world. (More Sports News)
Procam International, the organisers of the event, announced that the winner of the half marathon will walk away with the prize purse of USD 260,000.
Schedule For The Delhi Half Marathon
|Sr. No.�
|Race category
|Distance
|Start time
|Entry Point
|Start Point
|Finish Point
|1
|Half Marathon & Police Cup
|21.097k
|5:00 AM
|Gate 7 & 13, JLN Stadium
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|Finish gate, JLN Stadium
|2
|Elite Athlete Men & Women (Indian + International) - Half Marathon
|21.097k
|6:50 AM
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|3
|Champions with Disability
|Approx 2.5k
|7:00 AM
|Gate 5, JLN Stadium
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|Gate 2, JLN Stadium
|4
|Senior Citizens' Run
|Approx 2.5k
|7:00 AM
|Gate 5, JLN Stadium
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|Gate 2, JLN Stadium
|4
|Open 10k
|10k
|7:30 AM
|Sansad Marg, Janpath
|Sansad Marg
|Finish gate, JLN Stadium
|5
|Great Delhi Run
|Approx 4.5k
|9:00 AM
|Gate 7 & 13, JLN Stadium
|Start gate, JLN Stadium
|Finish gate, JLN Stadium
How to watch the Delhi Half Marathon 2024?
In India, the live streaming of the Delhi Half Marathon 2024 will be televised on the Sony Sports Network. Moreover, one can stream it on the SonyLiv app and website.