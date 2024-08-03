Deepika Kumari is set to face South Korea's Nam Suhyeon in the quarter-final round of the women's archery individual event on Saturday. She defeated Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the Round of 16. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Deepika Kumari is the only medal contender left in the fray after Bhajan Kaur's defeat against Indonesia Diananda Choirunisa. After five sets, the match was tied with the score of 5-5. Choirunisa hit a nine in the one-arrow shoot-out and Kaur, in response, hit an eight to finish her campaign.
Deepika easily won her pre-quarterfinal match against Kroppen with a margin of 6-4 in the fifth set. Now, she faces Korea's Nam Suhyeon in another knockout match.
Suhyeon is still a teenager and a part of the Korean team which won gold in the team event. Deepika needs to win this match to proceed to the semi-final of the women's individual event in archery.
Deepika Kumari Vs Nam Suhyeon, Women's Individual Event Quarterfinal Match Live Streaming Details
When will the Deepika Kumari Vs Nam Suhyeon, women's individual event quarterfinal match be played?
The Deepika Kumari Vs Nam Suhyeon, women's individual event quarterfinal match will be played on Saturday, August 3 around 05:09 pm IST. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches end.
Where will the Deepika Kumari Vs Nam Suhyeon, women's individual event quarterfinal match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Deepika Kumari Vs Nam Suhyeon, women's individual event quarterfinal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.